Malaika Arora delivers a sultry look in a bodycon silver dress with a plunging neckline | Fashion trends

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is unstoppable when it comes to fashion. The star’s repertoire and Instagram feed are sprinkled with stunning looks from her various outings, red carpet moments or photoshoots. Recently, Malaika attended the 2021 Mrs India Queen pageant in Goa, and for the occasion, she chose a gorgeous silver bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of Malaika from the 2021 Mrs India Queen event. Tanya styled the star’s look for the occasion. She posted the photo with the caption “A fusion of passion and elegance – @malaikaaroraofficial looks beyond the ethereal,” and we agree. The dress Malaika wore for the event comes from the shelves of the Marchesa label. She paired the set with jewelry from Ayana Silver Jewelery. Scroll forward to see Malaika’s OOTD. + ALSO READ: In a metallic silver outfit, Malaika Arora stops the fashion traffic The Marchesa dress was offered in a divine silver hue and featured a plunging neckline, a bodycon silhouette that accentuated Malaika’s enviable figure, as well as sequins and feather embellishments. Malaika accessorized the dress with trendy rings, silver stud earrings and pumps. She left her locks open in a side parting and styled them in soft curls. Malaika Arora in the Silver Embellished Dress. Glowing skin, crisp outline, dark plum lip shade, subtly smoky eye shadow, radiant highlighter, and peaked eyebrows completed her makeup choices. Speaking at the event, Malaika reflected on her modeling career and added jokingly: “I was born a model and bachpan if I was nautanki (laughs). I acted in front of a mirror since childhood, j I told my parents about modeling and they immediately said yes because of how happy I was. I felt so good that I can make money from it too. That’s how it all started. When I wake up every morning I always think about doing something new or productive that’s how I live my life. “ Meanwhile, Nidhi Punya was crowned Ms. India Queen 2021, the 1st finalist was Bansi Patel, the 2nd finalist was Geeta Amber. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/malaika-arora-serves-a-sensuous-look-in-figure-hugging-silver-dress-with-plunging-neck-101633421685060.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos