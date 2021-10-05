Fashion
Fashion brand Charli Cohen captures Pokémon fans in Electric / City brandiverse
Clothing brand Charli Cohen is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon phenomenon with the launch of a digital shopping experience to display a themed collection of clothing and merchandise.
Developed by Yahoo Ryot Lab, in collaboration with department store chain Selfridges, the cyberpunk-themed environment will allow fans to equip themselves with merchandise themed around the popular game world and its menagerie of creatures.
Visitors to Electric / City will be immersed in a fully spatial three-dimensional environment and motion capture technology, all streamed in 4k to bring the purchase of blockchain-enabled digital collectibles to life.
Once logged in, shoppers create personalized avatars for navigating this world, which can be dressed in digital clothing purchased and viewed through the Snapchat augmented reality body-tracking lens or shared through social media and other virtual environments. .
Sam Field, Creative Technology Director, EMEA at Yahoo, said: For Electric / City, we’ve built what we call a Brandiverse: a hybrid of emerging technologies that create immersive brand experiences at scale.
As an industry steeped in innovation, our Brandiverse is a natural fit for fashion brands embracing the power of immersive storytelling to empower people to explore their identities through fashion in new ways and throughout. of their physical and digital life.
Charli Cohen added: Our digital identity has become as important as our physical identity as the line between the two continues to blur. With this one-of-a-kind digital store, we can give customers the flexibility to choose whether they want a physical or digital Charli Cohen garment and, if it’s digital, what platforms they want to use to give digital garment a real utility and not just bragging rights.
An in-store launch promotion was held within Selfridges itself to whet fans’ appetites for the digital environment, where customers were given the opportunity to sign up for a digital wallet.
CC x @Pokemon ELECTRIC / CITY is the result of nearly a year of blood, sweat, tears and an obsession with getting the world into the metaverse – the biggest thanks to @yahoobusinessuk and @Selfridges Enter here: https://t.co/S97yt6zLxY pic.twitter.com/bqqxcgrKmv
CC (@CharliCohen) October 1, 2021
Apollo Global Management acquired Ryot and Yahoo in September as part of a $ 5 billion acquisition of Verizon assets.
