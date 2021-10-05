Zalando partners with Save Your Wardrobe to pursue Net positive fashion ambition

When it comes to durability and fashion, especially the fast variety, it would be an understatement to say that the industry has some issues. Fast fashion is above all the third biggest polluter in the world, with textile production contributing more to climate change than international aviation and maritime transport combined.

But there’s also the darker and therefore dangerous misperception that the spendthrift giant of Gen Z was cast in an entirely Thunbergian image; despite a drastically raised eco-intentions bar, the infamous specter of the equity-value gap (the disparity between what people say they enjoy / will do and what happens when it comes to a crisis) reveals a very different story.

Zalando's Care & Repair collaboration with Save Your Wardrobe, designed to support and catalyze behaviour change.

Partnership with Reality Check

Stating this, in April this year, German multinational e-commerce giant Zalando (45 million active consumers, 23 markets and 4,500 brands including 300 designer brands) released a report on the basis of a European-wide survey of 22-34 year olds called It takes two: how industry and consumers can bridge the gap between attitudes and behaviors about sustainability in fashion.

It provided both a thorough check on reality, including the cost, the downsides, the feeling of being demonized for being less than eco-perfect, and the fact that fashion has a somewhat unique blind spot ( it is perceived by many as a sacred, untouchable space for self-expression and escape) are obstacles to sustainable behavior. He then issued a set of practical recommendations.

Now he is responding to these findings on his own (digital) terrain by launching a Care & Repair initiative in collaboration with the pioneering UK-based digital closet app, Save Your Wardrobe (SYW). The latter is a virtual fashion tracker designed to facilitate more conscious consumption by allowing both users to a.) See what’s in their closet via receipt scanning AI and computer vision. that categorizes photos of existing clothing b.) shop and wishlist of a constellation of partner brands and c.) where this collaboration comes into play, connects to tracking, services including repair and modifications. The new partnership takes SYW’s original B2C model, recalibrating its technological backbone specifically for B2B functionality.

We know we need to move from a linear to a circular system and this project aims to make an element of circularity simple and convenient as it can be done on a phone, and no one even has to leave the house, explains. Zalandos Head. of Circularity Laura Coppen, continued: I cannot stress enough the importance of collaboration. We just couldn’t do it alone.

The standalone Care & Repair homepage connecting Zalando fans to key services.

Digitally democratizing monitoring: how it works

Led by Coppens’ claim that people’s confidence in their own ability to repair drops by about 75% for anything more complicated than sewing a button (the survey confirms that if 58% of consumers say that repairing clothes is important, only 23% of them do it regularly.), the heart of the initiative is to make repairing as easy and natural as buying new things.

As such, the initiative, tested in Berlin and Dsseldorf, connects an interactive digital reservation system for post-purchase services directly to Zalandos’ e-commerce site; it is located on a stand-alone web page designed and developed by SYW, accessible by clicking on banners on Zalando.com.

People filter by service changes, repairs, specialty cleaning to view a list of local suppliers by their area code. They can then dig into those results by looking at individual biographies and sub-specialties (think: leather care, shoes, or wedding dresses) as well as cost samples, which have been standardized to ensure consistency with vendors. .

By choosing one, they upload a photo where SYW’s image recognition technology is deployed to identify the brand quickly (the entire application process is designed to take less than 10 minutes) adding key details about the work they want to do. One or more estimated quotes, exceptionally, users can enter multiple requests at once is submitted for approval. Vendors have their own digital dashboard (aka the Sexy Title Service Infrastructure Platform) to track their workflow, communications, and operating information enabling multiple orders for services and items.

The reservation must be accepted or rejected within four hours, while any questions are relayed through a direct messaging system managed by SYW’s customer service team. Payment only takes place when both parties validate the agreement.

The key to the Care & Repair initiative is access to specialist service providers locally.

Large companies are turning to local

In particular, while the reservation system is centralized, many service providers to whom care is outsourced are long-standing, often family-owned businesses. They are all bought and controlled by SYW and now have their own modernized booking platform. The concept recognizes what Coppen describes as Zalandos’ commitment to seeing sustainability as a holistic, omnichannel mission that supports local prosperity as another form of ethical practice.

Sustainable development: electronic interactivity or in-depth dialogue

Currently, the concept is put forward as an interactive reservation concept with narrowly defined perimeters; the conversation is limited to written messages. For example, it is not possible to have a video chat with a service provider if an item of sentimental value or a complicated repair is needed.

It seems like an oversight, but according to the founder of Save Your Wardrobe, Hasna Kourda is a conscious decision, for now: it’s fundamentally about price transparency and booking democracy to focus on the engagement of a wider audience. We were looking to extend sustainable practices by expanding what is considered a traditional privilege of the luxury sector and standardized interaction is currently essential to achieve this.

Smooth operator: logistics expert

The fulfillment, in this case the pick-up and return of the items, is done through the integration with the premium logistics service of Zalandos which uses smaller local delivery heroes, another component of the concept which succinctly transfers a service generally reserved for luxury to a universal audience.

DIY Accessories

Both companies are considering their role as educator as well as service provider, hence the addition of a DIY repair tutorial suite (currently only on the SYW service booking landing page) for consumers who will not be able to access services in their area. again or simply to complete the bookable services. Mimicking the Instagram story format, the tutorials speak to the 58% who say it is important for them to personally impact the sustainability of fashion, as well as the 82% who say they felt a certain form of regret after shopping (therefore, either by equipping the eco-converts or by recruiting those seeking a brand-guided atonement).

The Care & Repair initiative includes DIY aftercare tips.

Eco-Cred to unlock new territories

Ultimately, according to Coppen: These additional services aim to deepen the relationship with consumers and are seen as both a moral, global and business imperative, with consumer loyalty, retention and even acquisition at stake. including when they are moving to new territories.

Affirming this, the used brands section is taking off. Coppen reveals its jump from 20,000 to 200,000 items since its launch in September 2020, possibly related to Zalando not differentiating second-hand shopping from its standard (new clothes) part of the site; the inclusion of services like its famous 100-day return policy standardizes the customer experience, standardizing eco-positive practices.

Equally impactful is its filtering system for value-based navigation. Launched in April 2021 to coincide with the report, the latter allows consumers to refine their searches through terms such as water conservation, worker welfare, material reuse, animal welfare and reducing emissions. Over 100,000 items are now labeled with such details; 50% of its fan base purchased a product labeled as having some kind of durability in 2020, doubling the numbers for 2019.

Beyond maintenance and repair?

Keeping in mind the original Save Your Wardrobes MO to find synergies between services, I ask if Repair & Care will become the base model for other services such as helping consumers to donate old clothes. or dispose of them properly. Coppen is naturally non-binding, open-minded to all possibilities: we don’t yet know where Care & Repair will go, but it is likely that in the long term this project will help us to join the dots with all kinds of things. For example, connecting the so-called waste resources to the right recycling group, because not everyone can recycle everything.

Numerous discussions are also underway to find out where, in the UX journey, consumers are alerted by the Care & Repair service to best galvanize the change in attitude; for example, services are not flagged at the time of initial purchases. Clearly a work in progress, Coppen says this will come out in the proverbial wash: It will certainly give us a more accurate picture of where the market actually is.

Echoing Kourda, the main focus for now, she says, is to resolve key issues with the polls: the focus is on diverting the proceeds from the landfill and making the project work for it. customers who are not so concerned with sustainability. We were looking at this as part of our overall mission to become a sustainable fashion platform with a net positive impact on people and the planet.