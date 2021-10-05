Fashion
My sister-in-law wore a lighter dress than mine at our wedding
A BRIDE remained furious after her sister-in-law showed up to her wedding in a dress almost exactly the same shade as hers.
What makes it even worse is the fact that she refused to take pictures of the special day, even though the bride and groom asked her to do so.
Publish on Reddit, a woman shared a photo of herself and her sister-in-law from the wedding to show the slight color difference in the dresses.
She said: “My SIL wore a slightly lighter dress than mine at our wedding, posted my wedding dress on all of her social media, then ignored us when we asked her to take it off.”
The bride then clarified matters further in the comments.
“I got the bouquet. My dress was champagne colored. My SIL was wearing a lighter dress than mine. It’s a little hard to tell the difference from the photos,” she said.
“My husband is in the middle. He was going to chase her but I asked him not to. She loves the attention and I didn’t want our day to be overshadowed by her. He did his best to get me away. of his whole family and completely ignored her before and after the photos were taken.
“He refused to speak or look in her direction. It was one of three photos we had with her. He was grimacing in each one. His parents took this photo because the photographer has it. completely avoided. “
She went on to say that she came from a different culture where there are certain colors that you don’t wear to a wedding because they are deemed offensive.
“I told her what they were and she agreed not to wear them. She actually sent me a picture of a rust colored dress and asked if I could wear it,” the woman explained. wife.
“I said yes, then she turned around and pulled this out. She KNEW I wouldn’t be okay with that and I didn’t know she had changed the color until my ladies d ‘honor tell me on the wedding day.
“After the wedding, she posted a photo of me in my wedding dress on her social media. We asked people not to because we wanted to have the opportunity to share our photos with our friends first. and our family.
FABULOUS BINGO: GET A BONUS OF 5 FREE WITHOUT DEPOSIT REQUIRED
“We also voiced it. Everyone listened except her. She CHOSEN not to listen and ignored her brother when he asked her to take her off.”
The bride explained that her sister-in-law had done everything she knew she wasn’t supposed to do and that she “went out of her way” to be disrespectful.
Commenters on the Reddit thread unanimously agreed that the sister-in-law was wrong.
“I would say she continues. So everyone on her social media knows that she’s the type of person to wear white at someone else’s wedding,” one person suggested.
“If you are the type of person who would dress as a bride at someone else’s wedding, you show that you have no shame, decency or respect for the couple,” someone else wrote. .
“Super weird that she is dressing like a bride at her brothers’ wedding,” commented a third person.
A fourth commentator added: “Especially when she is standing next to him with their arms around each other and the actual bride is a little awkward coming down from them as if she is the intruder on the picture.”
Others took the opportunity to share stories they have from similar events at weddings they have attended.
“I attended a wedding where the sister of the groom wore a very bridal white dress and the mother of the groom mentioned how her daughter looked like the beautiful bridein his speech(in which she never mentioned the bride), ”one person explained.
Another added: “I went to a wedding. The groom’s sister is wearing a long tule ball gown in a very light shade of pink. Like… very very light. Everyone was looking at her like… uh miss what? “
