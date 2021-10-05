AASD Dress Code Review Group | News, Sports, Jobs

Amid ongoing complaints about the dress code of the Altoona area school district, a group is being formed to review the policies, Deputy Superintendent Brad Hatch said.

At a recent board meeting, Hatch announced that a group of staff, students, parents and board members would be reviewing the dress code, although he did not promise to changes.

District student Julia McCauley spoke at the meeting, urging that the dress code be reviewed.

“I think it’s time for men to stop dictating what women can and can’t wear” she said, adding that she thinks the dress code is outdated and primarily targets girls.

In a follow-up conversation, Hatch said the dress code is constantly revised, but admits “We have had more complaints this year than usual.

According to Hatch, the most common complaints are the length of skirts and crop tops.

The dress code states that skirts must “Be of such length that it reaches the pupil’s knee area when the pupil is standing”.

Board member Ron Johnston, who is on the policy committee, said the dress code was just a matter of modesty and common sense.

“It’s a public school” Johnston said. “Do you wear this to church or to work?” When I go to a public school, I wear appropriate clothes. You must have a good appearance.

Still, Johnston said, he’s ready to hear the concerns of others and see what the district can do to move forward.

“We want to be reasonable” Johnston said. “Apparently there is a problem, but we’re going to get to the bottom of it and fix it.”

Board member Kelly Irwin Adams agrees there should be a dress code, but believes standards should be relaxed when it comes to the length of shorts.

“I would consider a mid-thigh length to be appropriate,” Adams said. “We need standards, however, as a parent it’s a big deal. Knee-length shorts are almost impossible to find.

Adams, although not on the policy committee, attended its meetings to address the dress code issue. She even asked the committee to review the code in May.

Adams said she looked forward to when the district came together to find a solution.

Hatch said the dress code was reviewed by the district’s policy committee this summer and there may or may not be recommended changes going forward.

“I am full of hope and hope that we will meet and that changes will be made” Adams said, “Because society has changed and we should look at and address the dress code in the times we live in.” “

Jackie Lantzy’s seventh-year daughter was recently penalized for her shorts that were too short.

Lantzy had to bring her a change of clothes and said her daughter was suspended from school for the offense, which occurred earlier this school year.

Her daughter was allowed to return to class after changing her outfit, Lantzy said.

“I agree that there must be standards and the way the girls dress may be inappropriate, but there must be a change in the length (rules) for the shorts”, Lantzy said. “I also don’t understand why it’s a distraction to have holes in the jeans; I don’t understand how this affects their education.

Lantzy is also frustrated with the way her daughter has been disciplined.

“It’s overwhelming that they are deprived of their education like that”, she said of the suspension from school resulting from dress code violations.

She thinks it’s time for dress policy to change over time, Lantzy said.

“Times have changed so much and this must be reviewed and there must be the contribution of the students” she said. “What good is it being so strict if these kids aren’t learning anyway?” “

