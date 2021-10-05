Kate Middleton wears Zara’s dream dress at University of London





















Laura Sutcliffe Kate Middleton looked amazing at University College London wearing a gray Zara plaid dress. The Duchess of Cambridge added gray snakeskin shoes for the royal visit.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked bright and beautiful Tuesday morning for her last royal engagement. The mother of three visited the Center for Longitudinal Studies at University College London, where she met leading early childhood researchers. READ: Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Just Made Turtlenecks Cool Again During her visit, she heard about their new study, “Children of the 2020s”, a new nationally representative birth cohort study launched in England, which will monitor the holistic development of children aged nine months to five. years. The Duchess looked gorgeous in gray Kate looked as stylish as ever, wearing a lovely outfit that consisted of a gray check Zara midi dress from last season that she had worn before. It was complete with a neckline and voluminous sleeves. Tailored tunic with check belt, £ 119.20 / $ 204.80 Karen millen BUY NOW The Duchess also wore gray high heels and her famous locks in a loose, hair dryer-dried style and fresh, glowing makeup showcased her pretty features. Perfection! MORE: Kate Middleton Is The Ultimate Bond Girl In Gold Jenny Packham Dress At The Premiere We last saw Prince William’s wife last week, when she and her husband traveled to Northern Ireland. The royal couple spent the day meeting with nursing students at the University of Ulster’s Magee campus and heard how their studies had progressed since their last conversation on Zoom during the nationwide lockdown. It was the first time of Their Royal Highnesses in this part of Northern Ireland. Kate looked amazing in her Zara dress Kate stole the show in a gorgeous and daring purple suit from one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead. She teamed this on-trend outfit with a turtleneck and carried her navy blue Jaeger quilted “Kate” crossbody bag, an elegant and classic quilted leather bag, featuring a gold metal chain strap and elegant golden details. Have the look! Nina black and white plaid dress, £ 279 / $ 500, LKBennett BUY NOW The brunette beauty wore her iconic brunette locks in a high, sleek ponytail, rocking her subtle sunny highlights that caught the light in the September sun. Buy at a low price Houndstooth lantern sleeve dress, £ 18.99 / $ 20, Shein BUY NOW READ: Girls in Gold! Royals wearing the dreamiest golden dresses After arriving, she quickly changed her costume to a more sporty outfit. Kate rocked an all-black ensemble to meet with players, coaches and volunteers involved in the “Sport Uniting Communities” initiative. We loved his chic Lululemon jacket and black pants. Casual, sporty, glamorous, Kate can do it all! The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

