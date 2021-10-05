How to dress for a fall music festival

The best outerwear for fall music festivals

For festival goers, fall is one of the best times of the year to enjoy artists and bands at events like Suwannee Hulaween and Desert Daze. And, since the weather can be just as unpredictable as the artist lineup, you want to be prepared and comfortable for whatever Mother Nature has in store for you during the festival. From top to bottom, here are the top picks for jackets, hiking boots, fanny packs and face covers.

What to know about what to wear for the fall music festival

Jackets

Both jackets and windbreakers are extremely versatile in providing protection against rain and wind as well as warmth in cooler weather. Additional pockets keep items close to you and your hands free. Windbreakers are less bulky than raincoats and are great for layering outfits or tying around the waist.

Shoes

Footwear choices for fall festivals vary in support, durability, and style. Because most festivals are held in parks or large fields, it is best to have comfortable shoes that work well in all weather conditions. As a rule, most fall festival goers wear hiking boots, but some prefer to wear all-weather shoes.

Fanny packs or fanny packs

Fall festivals draw large crowds of people, which unfortunately can lead to frequent thefts. It is important to keep all of your valuables close at hand or on your body, which is why most people who attend festivals prefer fanny packs or fanny packs for these types of events. Belt bags are made from different materials ranging from nylon to vinyl. They include zippers and pockets for you to neatly organize your valuables.

Face cover

Face cover like bandanas and buffs are made of cotton or other breathable fabrics and worn over the nose and mouth. Face covers provide protection from the elements such as wind and dust, as well as blocking heat around your neck and face. They are available in a variety of patterns and colors and can easily become a stylish staple in your festival wardrobe.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall music festival outfit

Some items, like shoes and jackets, can be more expensive than other items, like fanny packs and face covers. Windbreakers, depending on the brand and style, can cost anywhere from $ 44 to $ 100. All-weather shoes, like hiking shoes, can range from around $ 60 to $ 140. Fanny packs and fanny packs can be relatively affordable with costs ranging from $ 10 to $ 30. For face coverings, bandanas are inexpensive with costs as low as $ 8 to $ 20. In total, you can expect that you will pay between $ 123 on the four items and $ 290.

Best jackets for a fall music festival

Top jacket for men

Men’s Resolve The North Face Waterproof Jacket

What would you like to know: This is the most affordable jacket designed for the outdoors without being too heavy or bulky.

What you will love: Made with a special fabric called DryVent, it also includes a removable hood and offers plenty of storage.

What you should consider: Some reviews suggest size is an issue.

Top jacket for women

Diamond Candy Softshell Hiking Jacket

What would you like to know: Highly functional and perfect for fall, this jacket has everything you want in quality outerwear, without breaking the bank.

What you will love: It includes multiple pockets, soft cotton lining, removable hood and comes in fun colors.

What you should consider: The zipper can get stuck, the sleeves are a bit tight in some places, and the jacket is known to tear.

Top jacket for money

Columbia Side Hill Hooded Windbreaker Jacket

What would you like to know: This jacket travels well and offers an excellent level of warmth and protection against wind and rain.

What you will love: The adjustable waist ensures a personalized fit and the microfleece lining is luxurious but moderately lightweight.

What you should consider: This is a premium windbreaker that is much more expensive than other jackets.

Best hiking shoes for a fall music festival

The best hiking shoes for men

KEEN Targhee II Mid Men’s Waterproof Hiking Boots

What would you like to know: A hiking boot that packs everything you want into a quality hiking boot.

What you will love: These boots have full water resistant protection and are comfortable to wear all day. They allow your feet to adapt faster than most with less need to break them.

What you should consider: No steel toe cap and reviews suggest they cut small.

The best hiking shoes for women

KEEN Voyageur Mid Women’s Hiking Boots

What would you like to know: Durable and comfortable hiking boots that provide extra cushion support.

What you will love: Breathable mesh keeps your feet dry while remaining waterproof thanks to the leather upper. The added cushioning and stability technology reduces pain and stiffness near the ankle.

What you should consider: Reviews mention a small size and some may need thicker socks to give extra warmth.

The best hiking boots for the money

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus for men

What would you like to know: A cheaper hiking shoe but you don’t lose in quality and comfort.

What you will love: They’re great for traction, are surprisingly light, and are ideal for year-round wear.

What you should consider: Customer reviews mention that the sole deteriorates and does not have long term durability.

The best fanny packs for a fall music festival

High waist bag for men and women

WATERFLY slim waist bag pack

What would you like to know: This stylish fanny pack can hold quite a few personal items, unlike its size.

What you will love: A great thing about this bag is that it has several pockets, which help prevent theft. It is also incredibly light and water resistant, which is ideal if you plan to go out in rainy fall weather.

What you should consider: This bag may not be large enough for some items like smartphones. Some customers also report having issues with the zippers.

High waist bag for the money

Quest Core Size Pack

What would you like to know: The new Quests bum bag is highly functional and affordable with an athletic fit.

What you will love: The simple design of this fanny pack includes two zippers for storage. It also has a fairly large main compartment, which is great for storing things like extra snacks.

What you should consider: The description doesn’t say if the bag is waterproof so if it rains while you’re outside you might be out of luck.

Best face covers for a fall music festival

Premium face cover for men and women

BUFF CoolNet UV + Multifunctional Headgear and Face Mask

What would you like to know: When it comes to face covers, BUFF is the number one choice for protecting yourself from the elements without sacrificing quality.

What you will love: This face cover can be worn in many styles, protects your face from wind, dirt and dust, and helps wick away moisture.

What you should consider: It may not stretch well enough to fit all head sizes.

Superior face cover for the money

BUFF Original multifunctional caps

What would you like to know: This unisex buff is great for cool fall weather and is made from recycled materials. It gives you the protection you need at a great price.

What you will love: Not only will this microfiber buff keep you warm, but it will also protect you from the sun while enjoying the festival outdoors! It has an incredible UV protection factor (UPF) of 50.

What you should consider: While sometimes the ability to stretch can be a good thing, some users have complained that this buff can stretch a bit too much.

