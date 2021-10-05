Fashion
Lori Harvey takes Paris in a rhinestone denim dress and the craziest heels you’ll see today
His official: Lori Harvey takes the helm of Paris Fashion Week.
The model arrived at the Miu Miu Spring 22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation of the brand’s sparkling pieces. For attire, Harvey donned a mid-length denim dress covered in an endless array of eye-catching rhinestones.
AbacaPress / Splash News
AbacaPress / Splash News
The embellished elements of the media personalities’ look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went beyond the new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gemstones and metallic trim; the shoes also included a crossed foot strap and an oversized beaded buckle to tie the figure together. As if the pumps weren’t wild enough, the design balanced out on a flared tapered heel also with its own layer of sparkling crystals.
The French brand itself has been incorporating flared heels into its shoe collections for a few seasons now and, if Harveys shoes are any indication, the trend will continue for spring as well.
AbacaPress / Splash News
AbacaPress / Splash News
As for Harvey, while bold looks are also part of his typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the gym. models closet. Throughout 2020, Steve Harvey’s daughter continued to make her chic debut in a comfy silhouette, modernizing comfy pants with designer tank tops, chunky shoes, and on-trend accessories. She even recently teamed up with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort clothing.
In addition to her new collection, the influencer is also an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of ads and campaigns. In addition to creating his own skincare line, Harvey has also been number one for brands like Michael Kors and Dundas x Revolve as Fashion Month goes into full swing.
Although Lori Harveys heels are not available in stores, you can still make your look shine with these sparkly heels.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy now: Badgley Mischka Quintana pumps, $ 184 (instead of $ 245).
Courtesy of DSW
Buy now: Betsey Johnson Shary Pumps, $ 110.
Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy now: Sophia Webster Coco Pumps, $ 249 (was $ 498).
