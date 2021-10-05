Chanel crowns Paris Fashion Week post-virus comeback





PARIS Chanel led Paris Fashion Week to its final day with a show that illustrated how designers and the people they dress want to look to the future with optimism. Fashion is said to be a mirror of our times – and the spring-summer collections featured here were sexy, vibrant and cheerful despite, or perhaps because of, the coronavirus pandemic. The parade took place Tuesday evening in front of an uncluttered audience in an annex of the Eiffel Tower, but the place had nothing to do with the pandemic. The usual site, the Grand Palais, is being renovated for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. American actress Kristen Stewart got up late to the Parisian Pillars parade wearing a pink Chanel skirt suit. The French-American model-actress Lily-Rose Depp also showed up for Chanel. Here are some highlights of the last day of the ready-to-wear collections: CHANEL GETS CHEWED AT THE BEACH Suitably enough for a paparazzi-themed show, a group of frenzied guardians rushed Stewart late to take his place. Guests had to look twice to see who the late guest was because the Twilight star looked almost unrecognizable. The actress, ambassador Chanel, sported a chic blonde beehive for her latest role as Princess Diana in Spencer, which was partly filmed in Paris and slated for a November release. A d Designer Virginie Viard was in a scorching mood for spring. The theme was the goal, and real photographers, including the Associated Press, huddled around a free podium on the red carpet instead of lining up in their normal scrum. The models posed theatrically, with thumbs of the leg and stomach exposed. The scene elicited laughter from Depp. The collection was entirely devoted to swimsuits. Sporty monochrome bikinis were worn with cascading silver necklaces, pendants and talismans. The bold black-and-white contrasts and large, statement buttons gave off a faint 1980s scent. Chanel’s bread and butter skirt suits were colorful with stripes and patterns as if they stepped straight out of a Saint Tropez bikini. Yet this season, sadly, Viard didn’t seem to push the boundaries of creation. The vibe of beach and optimism at a time when the pandemic still has limited exotic vacations might have sprung from a desire to project hope that the freedom to travel will return soon. Or was it a question of making the guests dream? A d MIU MIUS EXTRACTS The powerful row of celebrities in the foreground defines Miuccia Pradas’ eccentric little sister brand, Miu Miu, just as much as the well-known humor and eccentric contrasts of the clothing. This season, 21-year-old American actress and singer Halle Bailey, the star of Disney’s upcoming film The Little Mermaid, took the lion’s share of camera shots in a front row that also included British model Alexa. Chung. In terms of fashion, the display was exceptionally understated and clean. The black, browns and oranges of the fallen leaves brought an autumnal color palette to the spring-summer runway – a typical and intentional contradiction of the unpredictable Italian designer. In looks that mixed dress with the street, a slouchy school vibe that permeated the 50 looks show. As usual for Miu Miu, the collection had quirks galore. A gray cable-knit sweater had the belly section cut off, next to the frayed white shirt hems. A d Prada also completely cut the legs of some pale men’s office pants, giving the pieces the funky, low-cut style of a tennis skirt. Men’s woolen socks were worn high like tights. ___ Thomas Adamson can be followed on Twitter.com/ThomasAdamson_K

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/entertainment/2021/10/05/chanel-caps-paris-fashion-weeks-post-virus-comeback/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos