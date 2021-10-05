Holly’s Willougby’s Sold Out Ghost Floral Dress Comes In Four Other Colors





As you may have noticed, the gorgeous Holly Willoughby is one of our favorites for finding great street finds and Inspo style. We missed her everyday looks during her summer vacation from This morning, but she’s definitely coming back with a bang with her fall looks and this dress could be one of our favorites. Sharing the Ghost dress on her Instagram Tuesday before the shoot, the star captioned the photo of the outfit with a single; “Tuesday morning … see you soon on @this morning at 10 o’clock… # hwstyle💁🏼‍️✨ dress by @ghostfashion “ This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Unfortunately for all of us, the teal and white print dress isn’t available on the Ghost site, so it looks like it’s sold out. We can see why. Luckily, it’s available in four other equally pretty floral prints and we honestly can’t decide which one we prefer. The pretty pink has delicate white and lilac flowers, while the cornflower blue comes to life with pale pink and red flowers. The cream option has a real country feel with its orange and brown flowers, although our favorite may be the yellow, it almost looks green with the punchy blue floral print. Luella Dress Yellow Ditsy Luella Orange Roses Dress Crafted with Ghosts signature crepe fabric, it hugs the silhouette in a way rival brands often fail, to create another effortlessly elegant and distinctive Ghost shape. The high neckline, puffed sleeves and ruched bodice create balance and shape for a flattering and feminine shape. Dress it up with sneakers for a chic everyday look, switch to chunky boots and tights when the weather changes, or dress with a heel for special occasions. It’s one of those items that works for every season. And with Ghost quality, you know it will last a lot. The only thing to decide is which color to buy. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

