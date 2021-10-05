A Savage x Fenty store is coming to a neighborhood near you in 2022





Premiere of the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Glasshouse Monique Schipper That’s right. Savage x Fenty stores are about to become a thing in real life. Rihannas lingerie company will grow by opening their own stores. Christiane Pendarvis, Co-President and Head of Merchandising and Design at Savage X Fenty, told Bloombergs Black to the point that the stores will open in 2022. You are actually go and see the stores. I i can’t tell you when [because] I would spoil the surprise in the accumulation. But yes, we think retail is important to us. We know that an intimate garment is specifically because fit and comfort are so important. These are only customers who do not feel comfortable buying online and want to be able to physically try the product by touch feel sure that they have found tthe right size and the right size for them. Retailing is therefore part of our growth strategy. So you will absolutely see some stores in 2022. I cannot tell you exactly when. I can tell you exactly where, but I was incredibly excited to bring this brand. Pendarvis did confirm that the brick and mortar store would open in the USA During their conversation, Pendarvis also said how shocked they were at the successful launch of the men’s lingerie line. We were really surprised that men turned out to be such an opportunity for us, she said. We first launched it with the latest volume two years show and it was a capsule collection. It was just ditching a few styles for men. So we have things that we can put the male dancers in the fact that they are actually wearing Savage products. It literally sold out in 12 hours. We were more than shocked at the only response we had received. Following the success of the Valentine’s Day and Pride Month capsule collections, they officially launched the men’s underwear line in August 2021. Pendarvis added that the men’s line has frankly been the star of the fashion show in terms of business performance because there has just been such an appetite. Rihanna put it on musical career on hold when she brought us Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty and that made her one billionaire. Most of his fortune (around $ 1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm that it owns 50%, according to Forbes. Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, valued at an estimated $ 270 million, and her earnings from her career as a musician and actress to top the charts.

