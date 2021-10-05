Sisters modernize family quinceaera clothing business

One of the quietest victims of COVID has been the number of quinceaeras that must have been postponed, canceled or reduced. Quinceaeras are held on girls’ 15th birthday to mark the transition from childhood to womanhood, and the celebration is a long-standing tradition for Latinx families.

Quinceaeras take months sometimes even years of planning. The tradition has Mexican roots and was initially a family way of announcing that their daughter was ready for wedding. But modern celebration is more about celebrating a milestone anniversary.

As the goal of quinceaeras evolves, other aspects evolve as well. Before sisters Gipsy and Gelssy Rodriguez took over the family-owned quinceaera clothing business in Anaheim, Calif., Their parents didn’t even know how to scan their inventory. Sales were all recorded with pen and paper.

One we walked in, we were like, no you gotta do it all on computers, everything is digital [and] everything on social media, ”Gelssy told In The Know. [We] definitely took the business to a whole new level.

Moda 2000 is one of the largest family owned quinceaera companies in the United States. Initially, Gipsy and Gelssys parents opened a clothing store which eventually evolved into selling quinceaera dresses.

I feel like my parents are the definition of the American Dream, Gelssy added. They immigrated to America, and they started from nothing.

Their parents emigrated from Mexico when their mom was only 16 years old. Restarting their business to focus on quinceaeras was difficult for the family, and eventually the Rodriguezes moved into the store for a few years.

We had nothing, said Gipsy. We literally moved into the store with just a few bags.

It forced us to be together, Gelssy said. It also forced us to realize that my parents can’t handle like, it can’t be just the two of them [working at the store]. They need a team.

The devotion of the Rodriguez families to one another adds a heartwarming element to their customers, especially since quinceaeras are a family matter.

I think we definitely make quinceaeras cool and trendy, Gipsy said. TIC Tac definitely helped.

Moda 2000 has a huge 3.2 million subscribers to TIC Tac and more 10 million views on YouTube, where the sisters post videos every week.

Our first video on TikTok has over 10 million views. And on the first night, we hit 10,000 subscribers, Gipsy explained. Lots of girls come in, and they’re already doing their TikTok [and] film their entire experience.

While the sisters may have added a modern twist to quinceaera dress purchases, their goals are still tied to the original meaning of quinceaeras: celebrating family and culture.

I think the impact that was going on in the Latinx community is how to stay with your family, Gelssy said. [As children of immigrants], we forget where we come from. So I feel like our impact has definitely been to bring back these kids to their roots.

It’s really rewarding because, at the end of the day, it’s a family occasion that you will remember forever, Gipsy added.

