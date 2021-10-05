Givenchy faces backlash for noose necklace at Paris fashion show





The fashion house organized its spring-summer women’s and men’s fashion show in Paris on Sunday. After a really dizzying choice on the podium, Givenchy now faces backlash for showcasing a noose necklace at a fashion show in Paris. The fashion house Givenchy presented this weekend its spring-summer fashion show for women and men in Paris. While typically one of the biggest days of the year for any fashion house, the headlines that come out are not flattering, To say the least. The house and the creative director Matthew M Williams are now under fire with what is called a blatantly offensive collar, which people immediately realized looked like a noose. (Credit: Givenchy / Facebook) The backlash of choice is widespread, with fashion accounts and even professors expressing frustration with choice. Professor of Media, Communication and Cultural Studies at Goldsmiths, University of London, Angela McRobbie, shared in a statement to The GuardianI don’t know what to say here, given the tired and weary desire to shock or the utter unconsciousness. For me, the relevant but unanswered questions are: who are the decision-makers behind the scenes? Who signs obviously offensive articles like this? When there is a reaction, are they fired? She then asked: Is there a cynical agenda to shock and then quickly remove the offensive article for the media attention it receives? Fashion accounts and fans expressing unease and disappointment with the fashion brand were quick to point out that an eerily similar situation had arisen just two years ago with Burberry, like leGrio previously reported. Burberry came under fire in 2019 for a hoodie they debuted during London Fashion Week (held during Black History Month, no less). Wanda sykes back then tweeted, ok, did you get together and ask, how can we make this black history month THE worst ever? I mean let’s really screw it up. By comparing the two instances, popular fashion account Prada diet wrote in a message, [TW: Suicide] You would think the industry would have learned not to put things that look like nooses around a model’s neck after all. @Burberry 2019 noose hoodie debacle @givenchyofficial Collar who just came down the trail heads dangerously close to that same territory. You really wonder how no one noticed, but alas history repeats itself. The story continues Twitter users also expressed disappointment. One person wrote, ok i liked the new givenchys pieces BUT this noose necklace is coming now. Another user demanded that Williams be held accountable, writing, Honestly, what a world having a noose hanging from a girl’s neck is all the rage in, #Givenchy? Spring / Summer 2022 dates back to 1822. Do better, Matthew, for both the brand and the world. Young girls and guys don’t need to see this at any time, especially #ParisFashionWeek. Tch. Have you subscribed to leGrios podcast Dear Culture? Download our latest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today! The post office Givenchy faces backlash for noose necklace at Paris fashion show appeared first on The Grio.

