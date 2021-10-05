All the bold looks from Cardi Bs





Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images We thought Mugler, Cardi B’s archive, at the start of Paris Fashion Week attending the Thierry Muglers show was mind blowing, but it turns out she was just getting started. She might have missed the Met Gala, but she made it up throughout Paris Fashion Week. Cardi and her longtime stylist Kollin Carter aren’t afraid to push the boundaries and play with a small camp. Here are all the looks she’s worn in Paris so far, from her sharply pointed Richard Quinn leather jacket to her gold-plated check Schiaparelli blazer paired with a matching helmet. Yes, a helmet. Photo: Marc Piasecki / GC Images Kollin Carter dubbed her the rich aunt of Mars in this look. The carved gold helmet wasn’t the only piece of gold on Cardi for the day; she also wore an overlay of detailed gold chains and a hand full of gold rings. His Schiaparelli checked tweed blazer also had gold-plated breastplates. Photo: Pierre Suu / GC Images These miniature shades remind us The matrix. For a visit to the Balenciagas offices, Cardi wore a mid-calf length Richard Quinn leather jacket with arm spikes, chunky Rick Owens boots, and a Chrome Hearts driver-style hat. Photo: Richard Bord / Getty Images If Cardis song Press was a look, it would be this Balenciaga trench coat with tabloid-magazine covers printed on the fabric. Photo: MEGA Images / GC Cardi wore an animal print Roberto Cavalli skirt and Gladys Tamez beret for a date under the Eiffel Tower. Photo: Marc Piasecki / GC Images Cardi knows how to go viral with Richard Quinn; in 2019, she dressed in a Richard Quinn floral piece from head to toe. This week she wore a look that was just shown on the spring runway. Her stealthy finger waves under the matching hood were the perfect accessory to complete the look. Photo: Pierre Suu / GC Images Cardi wore another look straight off the Richard Quinn runway on Sunday night. The headband, hunchback hairstyle, and retro sunglasses remind us of the 60s, but the trendy, curvy gathered collar that hugs the curves looks so much like Cardi in 2021. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

