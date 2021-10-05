Raf Simons delivers flashes of future romance in a world full of noise





Main picturePhotograph by Paul Phung Flashes of future romance in a world full of noise. How’s that for a collection title? That was the nickname Raf Simons curiously gave its Spring / Summer 2022 collection, its first own-branded runway on the Paris women’s fashion calendar, and the first official unveiling in person of its now dual men’s and women’s lines. Simons has always been obsessed with youth: I have always thought and will never change my mind that children and kids, young people, are our future, he told me a few years ago. Thus, the flashes of the future would inevitably return, for Simons, to youth. But what is fascinating about this collection is that she was actually neither young nor old, adult or adolescent. Rather, it was as if it was growing, as if the collection itself was caught in a fascinating middle phase, with the dynamic energy of a changing and evolving life. 23 Raf Simons Spring / Summer 2022 I spoke with Simons a few days before the show. He spoke of ideas from the past, the future, references to history, a blouse-like dress, worn by both men and women, recalled 17th century underwear; a hat halfway between a soft beret and a baseball cap looked like something from a Bruegel painting (I’m obsessed with Bruegel, Simons said). And even the backs of white, collar-and-lapel dress shirts, like those worn by city bankers, ended up looking like 18th-century ladies’ back dresses, intentionally or not. This synthesis of different elements, fragments of memories of today and of a distant past, is in a way found not retrograde but prospective. Especially when Simons started playing with fundamental messages around the clothes we wear, the functions they perform and what they do with us. Square-cut, wide blazers and skirts like school uniforms, bought too large for the kids to grow up to, were printed with graphics that looked like group t-shirts, confusing the well-behaved student and the rebel together. to tear in one person. Which, of course, can often be that you switch from one identity to another, and vice versa. Here you have seen them both. Photograph by Paul phung Photograph by Paul phung You could get carried away by what was fresh and new here, what was desirable and different, like all those tailors who somehow managed not to feel stuffy or precious, and men in skirts which, perhaps for the first time, seemed believable. It may also be due to the changing eye of our times, but I digress. What was more compelling was what was under and beyond clothing, expressions of youth, awkwardness, strength and vulnerability, maturity and innocence. The paradoxes of growing up. Flashes of future romance in a world full of noise were some of the Simons words embroidered on labels, affixed to assorted garments and various sleeve stitches across the neck. But this collection seemed to be, at least in part, a steadfast rejection of those labels society is so keen to place on children, especially boys or girls. Simons guessed that more than half of the collection included the same clothes for men and women, although perhaps shortened. He found fascinating, he said, that an outfit could be completely transformed by the context of the wearer: that that smock dress on a man could look gothic and avant-garde, and on a woman the epitome of sewing. So it was clothing for decision-makers and offenders, for old and young. They had meaning, depth and vision. They had a soul. Honestly, the best label that describes it is Raf Simons.

