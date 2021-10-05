French girl-style dresses for spring getaways at Paris Fashion Week – WWD

PARIS – Parisians may be proud of their often-copied and never-equaled style, but after two years of travel disruptions, they plan to leave the city next spring.

As the collections showcased over the past week have shown, contemporary French labels have them covered, with plenty of options to throw in a suitcase or travel bag, depending on their destinations.

The very neat wardrobe of the city dweller from Maje and Zadig & Voltaire is softened, both in tones and textures, with a sensual touch. The skin is visible through cutouts uncovering large expanses at the waist and back, or through eyelet lace or heavy crochet. Nostalgia has scented the palette of these separate pieces – denim jackets, polo shirts, seductive skirts or sets designed to be mismatched – echoing a wider appetite for vintage and time-tested styles, with mint green and bubble gum pink. matching previously widely distributed hues. like chocolate or fatty lilac.

Flowers for spring are not a cliché, they are a classic to May, where artistic director Judith Milgrom embraced the heyday of the ’70s of the bohemian aesthetic she favors. Choose a presentation centered around a flower stand, where crochet and floral prints were in full bloom in a palette of intense pinks, sherbet lemon undertones and vibrant greens. Blouses were cut voluminous but cropped, while dresses pinched – or bared – the waist, all creating the impression of hourglass silhouettes.

On the accessory side, the bucket-shaped sun hat was perfect for the course, while comfortable clogs and flats completed the look. Maje’s popular Fringed M bag, which sells at a rate of 140 units per day worldwide, will be releasing in micro versions – just big enough to hold a phone and lip balm, really – and crochet, for those who won’t. look for one of the straw bags offered for the season. To celebrate the bag’s fifth anniversary in October, the brand is planning a mix of physical and digital activations, including a life-size Tetris game in the city.

Come summer, the Sandro the woman had only three things in mind: dancing, sunbathing and traveling. She embraced the codes of Mediterranean living, with alluring summer dresses with asymmetrical cutout details inspired by swimwear; lo-fi patterned knitwear; crochet pants and waistcoats in naive patterns that looked like they had been bought at the local market; sun-washed denims and silky blouses with maritime anchor and rope motifs woven around the brand’s monogram.

Back in town, she brought back an Italian couture spirit for blazers and matching pants – not that she intended to wear them as an ensemble – while her male counterpart tried to keep pace, dressed in ‘an assortment of knitted polo shirts. acid-washed tie-dye shirts, shirt jackets and swimsuit shapes.

Feet in the sand and the dreamy voice of Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin to the ears, the 55 guests of Zadig & VoltaireThe spring parade at the legendary Club 55 in Saint Tropez must certainly have felt like floating in the azure sea as the models lifted sand with every step. “I wanted to bring out a strong and happy woman, a party atmosphere. And she walks, so that’s where the cowboy [touches in the collection] comes from, ”said Creative Director Cécilia Bönström, highlighting the hard-wearing denim pieces with details such as contrasting reinforcement panels.

Coming in 2022, it is the 25th anniversary of the brand, which will be marked by the reissue of iconic pieces such as high-top sneakers or its flap clutch, but also collaborations with artists from the United States, France. , from Korea and China, who will be invited to reinterpret Zadig & Voltaire’s all-time bestsellers.

The idea for a getaway also included looking for lesser-known destinations, perhaps closer to home, such as the port city in northern France, Le Havre. Its intricate juxtaposition of concrete facades was the backdrop for APCThe pragmatic basics of – sleek unisex polo shirts and tailored shorts to match leather slides – in warm-weather neutrals of white and blue, beige and khaki stripes.

TO Kitsuné House, Creative Director Marcus Clayton – formerly at Fenty, Golden Goose and Givenchy Women’s Clothing – envisioned the season as a summer camp for the brand, with outdoor wardrobes for city dwellers trying to reconnect with nature. Arrived in their uniforms of pointy denims, beige overcoats, and tailored pants, they would soon find themselves swapping them for pop-over parkas in utilitarian neutral color blocks that gave them a patchwork look; nubby fleeces with fox faces strewn all over; and Scout approved cargo shorts. All of these could be brought back to town when cut from crisp poplin, paired with silky slip dresses in a Maison Kitsuné weave – or black.