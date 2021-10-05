Mariachi and Folklrico Festival celebrates identity in Chandler





Read in spanish The 1500-seat main stage at the Chandler Center for the Arts bursts with joy to the sound of trumpets playing Los Laureles. “A woman in a red mariachi dress comes out from behind the stage, her voice fills the room, notes bounce off the walls, the faces of the spectators light up with admiration and pride, all are there to celebrate themselves, their identity, their culture. The 22nd annual Mariachi & Folklorico festival took place on Saturday, bringing together hundreds of Latinos from the Phoenix metro. The celebration of predominantly Mexican identity that takes place each October in Chandler featured artists from Phoenix, Tucson and the Western states. The event was organized by the CCA and CALLE Arizona, a non-profit organization whose goal is to preserve and celebrate latinoculture through the arts. Vanessa Ramirez is the president of CALLE and is responsible for the organization of the event as well as the training of many interpreters. Ramirez runs his own dance studio, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ. Her students, as well as herself, perform at the event every year. The celebration is part of the Hispanic Heritage Month community celebrations. During the event, a proclamation was presented to Ramirez on behalf of Governor Doug Ducey and the State of Arizona, in which the period September 15 to October 15 was declared Hispanic Heritage Month in Arizona, recognizing the heritage of nearly 2.3 million Arizonans, according to the US census. “As the Hispanic culture shapes the Arizona experience and influences our art, literature, music, food and faith,” the proclamation reads. The event showed how diverse the Mexican identity is. It symbolized the important connection between mariachi and folkloric ballet and their traditional meaning for Mexicans. The artists came from different parts of the country as well as immigrant communities in the United States. This was particularly pronounced in the dress and attire of the performers. Hispanic Heritage Month:18 creative Latino influencers to follow on Instagram in Arizona Different types of traditional dresses colored the scene, each representing a different community that was honored by song and dance. Ramirez explained the value of the dress and their meaning. One of the dresses used was a white one from Veracruz. It is very representative of folklore, of our history. She explained that the dress has a lot of symbolism in Spanish culture, as Veracruz was a port that the Spanish used in colonial Mexico. It has a different meaning than an all-black dress with vibrant flowers embroidered throughout the piece. Ramirez explained that this dress, el Traje de Gala de la Tehuana, is from Oaxaca. Learn more:71 Must-Read Books for Hispanic Heritage Month Recommended by Arizona Experts She describes how laborious it is to make these dresses. The dress is entirely handmade, Ramirez described. The audience itself was made up of people from these different regions. Appreciation of authentic art was very evident in the crowd cheering the dancers in their extravagant dresses. Contact La Voz reporter Raphael Romero Ruiz at [email protected]or on Twitter @raphaeldelag. Support local journalism.Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

