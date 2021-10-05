Midnight Rave Back as Ntwrk Transfer Festival After Party – WWD





Midnight Rave, Shane Gonzales’ Midnight Studios brand experience event, returns to Los Angeles on Wednesday in partnership with Ntwrk. Gonzales and Ntwrk have joined forces for the event for the first time since 2019. Ntwrk, the live buying platform, will live stream the rave from midnight to 3 a.m. as an after party. official day one of its transfer festival. Some parts will be available for purchase during the event. Additionally, Gonzales is releasing the rave-inspired brand’s fall 2021 collection on Friday. The collection’s price ranges from $ 60 to $ 150 and features the brand’s classic graphics and patterns, but interpreted by animators, typography designers, and 3D artists. The brand is hosting a pop-up today and Wednesday in Los Angeles where the purchases will allow entry into the rave. “I think a concept like Transfer by Ntwrk is interesting,” Gonzales said. “The Midnight Rave product has never been available online and the real Midnight Rave experience has always been in person. Being able to share the Midnight Rave experience with hundreds of thousands of people online for both the pop-up and the party is intriguing. The music and fashion experience began in 2017 as a sub-label of Midnight Studios, Gonzales’ fashion label steeped in youth street culture and rock’n’roll. Gonzales partnered with rapper A $ AP Rocky in 2016 to establish the events that also serve as a marketing vehicle for partnerships, including a collaboration between Midnight Studios and Converse. “We just hope to grow Rave globally and take it on the road as the world’s first live fashion / concert experience tour,” said Gonzales. “We want to bring in iconic musicians and give emerging talent a chance to shine with a new audience.” Born and raised in Southern California, Gonzales entered the fashion industry through internships in New York City while developing Midnight Studios. He decided to focus solely on his business as his brand was generating more buzz with rappers and celebrities in New York and Los Angeles. In addition to collaborating with Converse, Midnight Studios has worked with Off-White, A $ AP Rocky’s AWGE Label, The Rolling Stones, Kendrick Lamar and Courtney Love. He is also artistic director of rapper Playboi Carti. Midnight Rave is part of Gonzales’ three-part effort. In addition to Rave and Studios, he presents a line called Art Dept. which, says Gonzales, “will host all special projects, collaborations and more with our favorite musicians, films, artists and more,” he said. “With the debut of Midnight Art Dept., we are delighted to be working with the legendary Motörhead,” he added. “Rock’n’roll pioneers, with strong and impenetrable iconic graphics, logos and imagery, they felt perfectly suited to begin with. “ As for Midnight Studios, Gonzales aims to make the brand a luxury menswear brand. “We are really excited to re-enter the luxury menswear space after taking the past two years of focus on a more strategic game plan and coming back to the schedule with a bang,” said he declared. “We’ve spent a lot of time developing these next two collections and we’re ready for the world to see it. Gonzales will launch Art Dept. after the relaunch of Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales.

