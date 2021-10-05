Fashion
Women soldiers have one year to adapt to uniform after pregnancy
Women in the military will now be exempt from wearing uniforms for up to a year after childbirth, according to a new service policy reviewed by Military.com.
There had been no specific guidelines previously on how long women soldiers had after pregnancy to slip into a ceremonial uniform. Now, they can wear army combat and maternity uniforms instead of dress uniforms – and they cannot be penalized for appearing in those uniforms on promotion committees, according to army policy.
“This gives a reasonable time to obtain [Army service uniforms] and not have to buy another uniform, ”Sergeant Major Ashleigh Sykes, sergeant major of the G-1 uniform policy branch of the military, told Military.com.
The move follows a change in March that extended the time frame for new mothers to meet the military’s strict weight standards from 180 days to a full year, Sykes said.
At the time, Army Sergeant Major Michael Grinston called him a “common sense” decision.
Female officers and enlisted members may choose to wear a ceremonial uniform no earlier than 365 days after childbirth, but “no favorable or unfavorable action” is allowed to be taken on the woman’s decision to wear or do not wear a formal uniform, according to policy.
This includes allowing postpartum women to appear before enlisted promotion committees in combat or maternity uniforms. The councils are usually conducted in ceremonial uniforms.
“Normally when you go to a promotion jury you wear your service uniform, but if you’ve just come from maternity leave and you’re three months late, an officer can’t say you can’t. introduce yourself to your promotion jury, ”said Sykes. “We are not going to stop the soldiers from going to a promotion jury.”
Major Sam Winkler, adjutant general serving in the 4th Cavalry Brigade, Eastern Army First Division, said women, especially junior enlisted soldiers, were forced to spend huge sums of money to buy or modify clothing uniforms that they could fit into after giving birth.
“These were junior soldiers who told us they had to buy multiple uniforms or have them drastically altered for arbitrary reasons,” said Winkler, who helped come up with the new policy changes and is a Facebook group administrator for Army Mom. Life, which defends women. friendly policies in force.
The Army Mom Life group interviewed nearly 3,000 military women and found that policy change was one of the main demands of the troops. Interviewees said the military puts a lot of pressure on women to wear ceremonial uniforms right after pregnancy, especially for promotion boards and for other occasions such as inspections or ceremonies. random.
In some cases, promotion committee leaders allowed women to bring their uniforms on a hanger for inspection. But Winkler said other leaders have said they need a written rule.
Female soldiers on active duty receive three sets of maternity uniforms, while National Guard and Reserve units are required to issue two sets of uniforms, according to army rules.
Giving new and expecting mothers more flexibility to meet weight standards is one of the military’s new policies to make the rules more reasonable for women, who make up around 15% of the force. For example, the military recently allowed women to wear their hair in a ponytail and braids so that combat gear such as helmets would be better suited.
Additionally, soldiers who have undergone medical procedures, such as wearing a plaster cast, cannot be ordered to wear combat or ceremonial uniforms if this is difficult or impossible. Instead, they can wear a physical training uniform for as long as a health care provider allows.
– Steve Beynon can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @StevenBeynon.
