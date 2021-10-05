How to wear Timberland boots: styles and lacing tips for men

Is there a pair of boots that is more iconic or more associated with the fall / winter style than Timberland boots? It’s a hotly debated question, of course, but for a casual style that works hard through a variety of seasons, Timberland boots, or “Timbs,” are still a safe, stylish and classic yet modern bet. And yet, there is also a debate about how to wear Timberland boots. When we think of the brand, we think of the iconic “Yellow Boot,” the lace-up work boot designed to be worn in so many ways beyond a day’s work.

Iconic Timberland style is a mainstay of popular culture, much like an even cooler version of another pair of instantly recognizable fall and winter boots (LL Bean’s “Bean” boots, you’re tempted. ?). Both belong to a well-balanced spin, but Timberland has an effortlessly cool design that they haven’t changed much, aside from improving comfort, durability, and the occasional revamp of the collaboration with new colors and details. brand. For now, we’ll take a look at how to wear Timbs, from lacing to style tips and seasonal trends. There are endless options, so be careful: you’ll get more than a few must-have tricks this season.

How to wear classic Timberland boots

The most common form of Timberland boots in nature? The classic Premium 6 inch waterproof wheat nubuck boots, of course. How to wear these instantly recognizable boots? We would say what you want because the sky is the limit. Some prefer to wear the boots with the original lacing design, while others prefer tight lacing all the way to the top. Timberlands lacing is a matter of personal preference.

That being said, Timberland boots are more rugged and work best with dark indigo, black, or light wash washed jeans, with your jeans cuffed and then rolled up (go for a cuff of about one to two inches). The cuff-and-roll technique can be used to roll your jeans up above the padded collar of the boots, or near the top of the tongue. This shows the boots and allows them to talk. Because you pair jeans with boots, also go for more casual or rugged tops, including one of the best down jackets when it’s cold. Consider blue jeans and a light blue chambray shirt, or a long-sleeved button-down collar, bomber jacket, and black or blue denim. When in doubt, keep it simple and fresh.

How to style different colors of Timberland boots

The thing with styling like the Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Edition of Timberland’s famous boots is the variety you get with each pair. The rugged, easy-to-wear silhouette comes in tons of different colors and designs, including crisp white, sleek black, or rich, durable brown leather. Timberland boots in brown leather can be worn a little more dressy (we’ll talk about that later), even with gray straight-leg chinos or gray or blue denim.

The thicker work boot style design means you can add heavier layers to your top half as well, like a sheepskin jacket, chunky flannel shirt, or shawl cardigan. If you go for brown leather Timberlands, consider them like any other pair of sturdy brown leather boots. White Timberland boots, on the other hand, are a bit flashier, so tone them down with black denim and a simple tunisian collar jacket in gray and olive cotton for a nice touch of contrast. Pair your black Timberland boots with muted blue jeans or gray work pants, then feel free to add a bold graphic tee to your upper half for a pop of color.

How to style different types of Timberland boots

When you think of the longtime New Hampshire-based brand, the 6-inch boot may be the style that comes to mind the most. Timberland has gone to great lengths in recent years to deliver styles that pay homage to the classic, but in a slimmer, sleeker and more dressy way. They make unlined leather desert boots and Chelsea boots, but they are pairs like the Port Union waterproof boots that combine the best of Timberland’s historic DNA with modern style.

This is a sleeker take on the 6 inch boot style, featuring a slimmer toe shape, a comfortable SensorFlex outsole that literally moves and flexes with your foot, a waterproof design, and rich beige nubuck leather. . The beige nubuck and thinner design make them ideal to wear with gray wool cuffed pants, a chambray shirt and an unlined navy cotton blazer for high-low style. You can also dress them up even more with a beige herringbone wool blazer, white button-down collar and Donegal wool pants for a rugged business casual style. You can use this same combination to good effect with Timberland dress boots and chukkas, too much. See? Timberland is more than your favorite yellow work boots.

How to wear Timberland boots for fall 2021

Staying on the cutting edge of style and design is just one of the reasons Timberland has built a dedicated following around the world. And you should definitely take it upon yourself to wear your new favorite boots in a fashionable fashion for the coming season. For fall 2021, it’s about using boots mixed with other versatile styles. Leave the work pants at home and choose to wear your boots with skinny joggers or rolled up denim over the boots to really show off this design (as we said earlier).

Look for bolder colors like black or fall undertones like tobacco to let the boots stand out in style. Feel free to add layers on your top half, whether it’s a button down collar under a denim shirt (under a country coat), and pull on a navy beanie for extra warmth. A strap to complete your watch is always a solid bet, but then again, the classic yet cool Wheat Nubuck 6-inch Premium Waterproof Boots really should be the star of the show.

How to dress Timberland boots

While it may seem difficult at first glance to dress Timberland boots, it can certainly be done: it’s about mixing and matching the pieces you have in your rotation, however. Timberland boots aim to adopt a high-low style. So, consider a navy straight leg chinos with a short sleeve blue chambray shirt, a look ready for the drawing board or factory floor. If you choose to wear Timberland boots with a suit, it’s all about keeping things easy going. Look for a suit with a more relaxed fit (but still fitted), with minimal padding and a soft cotton or speckled wool fabric.

Do like the celebrities and mix it up a bit: consider an unstructured suit, a merino wool t-shirt, and your trusty Timberland boots (especially if they’re dark brown leather as we mentioned earlier). Forget about the costume you would wear to the boardroom and go for something breathable and made with stretchy fabric, especially navy blue, to really let your shoe choice shine through. As easily as you can dress these boots up, well, they can be dressed in a big way too.

