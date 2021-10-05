TikTok viewers say bridesmaid overshadowed bride by changing her dress in viral video

A bridesmaid sparked debate on TikTok after revealing the drastic changes she made to the dress she would wear as part of her sisters’ upcoming wedding wedding.

Brittney Rae, who uses the username @brittneyra today on TikTok, documented his attempt to redesign the dress in a video uploaded last week, which she captioned: Watch me try to make my bridesmaid dress less ugly before the wedding this weekend.

In the video, which started with Rae wearing the green velvet bridesmaid gown she bought, she explained that she paid $ 300 for this dressing gown, before sharing a sketch of the changes she made. ‘she planned to bring to the dress.

As Rae cut out various parts of the dress, she noted that if she messed up the makeover, she would have nothing to wear and the bride would KILL ME.

In a follow-up video posted a few days later, Rae reflected on the alteration process, explaining that she had to completely deconstruct her bridesmaid dress and was a little stressed, before showing her wearing the end result. .

While Rae was happy with the changes to the dress, many users who watched the viral TikToks, which have each been viewed over a million times, accused Rae of trying to steal the show from the bride or for modifying a dress the bride had chosen. specifically for the wedding party.

You would be removed from my wedding party if you did this to the dress I chose for you, one person commented.

Another said: I will say his marriage is not about you!

Did the bride give you permission? So very good, excellent job. But if she didn’t, the marriage isn’t yours or how you look, someone else commented.

However, others pointed out that the bride could have chosen a specific color, but then allowed the wedding party to choose her own dresses, with another viewer noting: style.

According to Rae, her sister allowed each of the bridesmaids to choose her own dresses as long as they were green, responding to a comment criticizing her changes: None of the dresses were the same. Not the same cut, the same fabric, not even the same shade of green.

The bride also defended Rae in the comments, writing: Hi bride here. They chose their own dresses in green. I love what she did to her dress.

The choice is not uncommon, because Brides says: Gone are the days when everyone wore the same dress, and brides instead opted for a bridal party wearing dresses with different styles, fabrics, hems and colors.

In a follow-up video, Rae joked about the criticism, responding to a comment accusing him of trying to eclipse the bride: If I was trying to eclipse a bride at her own wedding, I should do a bit. better than a green velvet dress.

Rae then shared some of the dress options she would wear if her intention was to eclipse the bride, like a white gown or a red dress that is also see-through.

In another video, Rae shared videos and photos taken on her sisters’ wedding day, in which she and the bride can be seen smiling.

The independent has contacted Rae for comment.