The RealReal Provides Monthly Business Update | Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL), the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated and resale luxury goods, provided a business update today. September’s gross cargo volume (GMV) was approximately $ 127.3 million, an increase of 44% year-over-year and 44% from the same period in 2019. GMV growth of the business in September reflects a strong recovery in COVID-related business impacts in 2020 and atypically strong September 2019 results due to the effects of the company’s IPO in June 2019.

September’s average order value (AOV) was around $ 481, an increase of 9% year-on-year and 10% from the same period in 2019. Watches, women’s shoes and clothing women were the fastest growing categories in September, collectively making up about half. of the total GMV.

The third quarter GMV was approximately $ 367.9 million, an increase of 50% year-on-year and 46% from the same period in 2019. This compares to the third quarter GMV forecast of 365 to $ 368 million provided in August.

Similar to our August results, our September GMV reflects the continued strength of our womenswear and footwear categories, as well as increased strength in the watches category. Home supply continued to increase as a percentage of total supply in September, which positions us favorably ahead of the fall and holiday shopping seasons, said Julie Wainwright, Founder and CEO of The RealReal.

RealReal believes that the monthly GMV and AOV disclosure will provide additional transparency regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. In accordance with SEC guidelines regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company intends to provide monthly GMVs and AOVs through the end of 2021.

The following table represents the growth rates of GMV and AOV for July, August, September and Q3 2021, compared to 2020 and 2019:

The information contained in this press release reflects preliminary information available as of that date. RealReal expects to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, in early November.

About RealReal, Inc.

RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated and resale luxury goods, with over 20 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a secure and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house branded gemologists, watchmakers and authenticators who inspect thousands of items every day. As a sustainable company, we breathe new life into pieces from thousands of brands in many categories including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home in support of the circular economy . We make it easy to sell with free virtual appointments, door-to-door pickup, drop-off and drop-shipping. We do all the work for shippers, including authentication, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal prices, photograph and list their items, as well as manage shipping and customer service. . At our 18 outlets, including our 15 purchasable stores, customers can sell, meet our experts, and receive free evaluations.

