Analysts predict November will be important for clothing sales





Rakuten Intelligence predicts consumers are eager to spend big on fall and winter clothing, with category sales expected to increase 30% in Q4 more than a year ago and well above periods pre-pandemic. November is expected to be the strongest month for e-commerce and clothing sales this year, Rakuten reports. Kristen Gall, president of Rakuten Rewards, said that aside from clothing, purchasing categories will be difficult to predict in the latter part of the year, which includes the holiday shopping season. She said there was a lot of off-season inventory that was moved over the summer, including snow gear or gear for winter activities, due to off-cycle sales. For inventory that didn’t sell last year, companies will encourage customers to buy those products this year. Gall also said the 2020 holiday shopping habits will persist. She expects consumers to rely on e-commerce and delivery to order and obtain gifts. Likewise, the challenges of shopping 2020 will be there for a while, she said. During COVID, we saw persistent inventory issues, shipping delays, increased shipping costs, and hiring shortages. Consumers will need to buy early to make sure they get the products they want on time, and retailers will need to use new tactics to encourage people to buy earlier, Gall said. A separate report from NPD Group is also bullish for US clothing retailers. The market group said the US apparel industry was on track to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2021. NPD also said apparel retailers made an additional 13.3 million in sales over the past eight years. first months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2019. The NPD survey found that 61% of consumers said they needed a wardrobe overhaul because their clothes are old and worn out, they’ve changed sizes, and they come out more in that order. Matching these needs, the fastest growing clothing categories are a mix of sleepwear, underwear, socks, underwear and other basic necessities. NPD said sales of sleepwear have intensified throughout the pandemic, with consumers switching to comfortable clothes for relaxing and working from home, making it the fastest growing clothing category so far this year. The survey found that 70% of women reported wearing pajamas and slippers for activities other than sleep. With the improvement in vaccination rates, more and more consumers have left their homes, pushing the demand for new clothes of different sizes. Women’s shapewear was one of the top-selling categories in 2021, according to NPD. The marketing group also found that sales of men’s underwear bottoms and tops increased 21% this year. Men who buy T-shirts as stand-alone items are increasing at a faster rate, up 47% from 13% who said they were worn in a more traditional sense, under a shirt. Sock sales have also increased this year, with both men and women increasing their sales by 27% from 2019 results. Consumers are getting back to basics as they come back to life in ways we once knew, said Kristen Classi-Zummo, director of apparel market analysis at NPD. From bras and underwear to socks and pajamas, consumers favor adaptable clothing that provides benefits for everyday occasions suited to the work-from-home lifestyle, while making us feel comfortable, confident and refined when we leave. Brands that are nimble and innovate based on the updated consumer wardrobe will lead to the growth of the apparel industry as we move forward.

