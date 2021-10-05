Turlock School District to vote on dress code update





If approved, students might be allowed to wear pajamas, spaghetti straps, leggings, crop tops, bike shorts, tank tops and more if they meet other requirements.

TURLOCK, California Turlock Unified School District The board will consider changes to its dress code district-wide as students have had a say. The idea behind the change is to create a more comfortable and welcoming learning environment. The district said students and staff want to develop a dress code that is gender-neutral and does not disproportionately affect someone because of race, size or body maturity. The proposal leaves the option for students to wear hats and beanies to school, provided it is not gang related. If adopted, religious clothing, spaghetti straps, leggings, crop tops, bike shorts, skirts, pajamas, ripped jeans and tank tops as long as the underwear is not exposed will also be on display. authorized. By-law 5132 was proposed to the board of directors with basic principles which include: All students are encouraged to dress comfortably and conducive to an active school day.

Students should be able to wear clothing without fear of unnecessary discipline or bodily shame.

Student dress code should be used to help all students develop a positive self-image.

The district’s standard dress and appearance policy is gender neutral and applies to all schools equally, regardless of gender, on school campuses and at school sponsored events. and will be applied consistently and fairly by all school staff.

Dress and hair styles are a matter of personal choice. School staff are only concerned when they have an impact on the health and safety of students and staff. The revisions are accompanied by some tips and restrictions included in the proposal. For example, students should wear: tops with straps, stockings that cover the buttocks, and clothes that cover “personal body parts”. Students may not wear clothing depicting violent language or images, depicting images or language depicting drugs or alcohol, or clothing displaying hate speech, profanity or pornography. The revised dress code was first proposed in the spring. Students and staff participated in focus groups after calls for an updated dress code. School board members at the last board meeting said they liked the collaborative process, however, there was a difference of opinion from one board member on what is allowed. “I want every kid to graduate and know how to dress for an interview,” administrator Mary Jackson said at the meeting. “We have to be able to set a bar and I don’t think a bar is set with that.” Student representatives on the board said that clothing is an important form of expression, especially for children in upper grades. “Regulate that and tell someone that they can’t wear something for no particular reason if it doesn’t cause bodily harm or is inconvenient, then you know it kind of creates a division between the students and the staff, “Kate Ogden, student representative for Turlock High School, said. “There are going to be problems and there are going to be people who abuse the new dress code, but there always are and I think we cross that bridge when we get there,” said Bella Kern, another representative of the students on the Pitman High School Board of Trustees. . The school board will vote on the proposal at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5. To see the proposal in its entirety, click on here for the presentation shown to the board click on here. ABC10: Watch, download, read Lodi schools lose internet access due to ‘cybersecurity’ problem

