sewn together: the birth of the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund | Episode 5: In Vogue, 2000s





Not everyone comes home with an award, but all participants are on display. Wus’ experience with CVFF was exceptional: he ended up dressing Michelle Obama for the 2009 inaugural ball, a historic event that made his brand a global event, while signaling to the world that New Yorkers have talent. . 9/11, says Mark Holgate, Vogues Fashion News Director, made the industry aware that new talent does not come on its own, that we actually need to have a sense of responsibility and invest in their future. Because it’s important to invest in the future of the industry, and I think we’ve been able to see the fruits of that now in America. Trending: the 2000s is presented by Anna Wintour and produced by Vogue. Episode 5, Stitched Back Together: The Birth of the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund, features interviews, in order of appearance, with Kate Mulleavy, Sally Singer, Andrew Rosen, Jason Wu, Laura Mulleavy, Christopher John Rogers and Meredith Koop. VogueThe editorial team is made up of Anna Wintour, Virginia Smith, Mark Guiducci, Mark Holgate, Nicole Phelps, Laird Borrelli-Persson. Hosted by Hamish Bowles. Explore all episodes from both seasons of the Fashionable Podcast.

