Fun Fridays allow Midway ISD students to dress up and raise funds for less fortunate families





WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Elementary students raised nearly $ 1,000 to help provide meals for their food insecure classmates, a dollar and a crazy outfit at a time. Spring Valley Elementary in the Midway Independent School District hosted a Fun Friday fundraiser and it turned into a big success for a big cause. Students were allowed to participate in the designated fancy dress day if they brought a dollar to the school to donate to the Midway ISD Hunger Free Program, which sends nutritious food packages home with food insecure families on weekends or breaks. I think we’ve been very successful, said Principal Kappy Edwards. We had a lot of kids who were very excited. We’ve talked about this in the announcements – what it means to give back to our community. The first Friday was Crazy Hat Day and the second Friday the students donned crazy socks in exchange for their donations. On September 17, children who donated could wear their pajamas to class. The event culminated with the ever popular Crazy Hair Day. The result of the dollar donation ended up being huge. We raised over $ 900 for Hunger Free Midway ISD, thanks to all the students and families who participated in these fun Fridays so we can give back to our communities, said Edwards. The principal said teachers always bring donations. If you want to make a donation, you can go to www.midwayisd.org/hungerfree. Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kwtx.com/2021/10/05/fun-fridays-allow-midway-isd-students-dress-up-raise-money-food-insecure-classmates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos