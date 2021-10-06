45 fashion houses have come together for a moving tribute to Alber Elbaz





The spring 2022 season finale doubled as a reminder that the industry’s love for Alber Elbaz, who was just 59 when he died of Covid-19 in April, knows no bounds. On Tuesday, the last day of Paris Fashion Week, no less than 45 of the industry’s biggest houses and designers put the rivalry aside and gathered on the runway, paying homage to their late peer by putting on a show titled rightly Love brings love. Attendees included Raf Simons, Jean Paul Gaultier, Rick Owens, Virgil Abloh, Christopher John Rogers, and that’s to name a few. All the big ones houses were there, thanks to Guccis Alessandro Michele, Fendis Kim Jones, Balmains Olivier Rousteing, Louis Vuittons Nicolas Ghesquire, Burberrys Riccardo Tisci and Diors Maria Grazia Chiuri. Many could also be seen in the front row, alongside Frances first lady Brigitte Macron and longtime admirer Demi Moore (who brought her daughter, Scout Willis). In fact, the industry turned out to be so strong that by the time everyone was seated, the show was over an hour behind schedule. The first to appear on the catwalk was Adut Akech, who led the way in a black dress from Elbaz’s own AZ Factory, which has continued to operate since the designers’ untimely death. From there came riff after riff on what Elbaz established as his trademark during his acclaimed tenure at Lanvin, where he was Creative Director from 2001 to 2015. As far as live viewers are concerned, no one ‘got on the mission like Donatella Versace, who infused Elbaz’s sensibility with her own by showcasing a hot pink minidress with assertive shoulders. Meanwhile, Dries Van Noten printed one of Elbaz’s self-portraits on a bright red coat, and Viktor & Rolf resurrected a 2020 couture design heavy with heart motifs. Looks by Versace and Dries Van Noten presented at AZ Factorys Love Brings Love tribute to Alber Elbaz during the spring 2022 season of Paris Fashion Week, October 2021. Looks by Saint Laurent and Comme des Garons presented at AZ Factorys Love Brings Love tribute to Alber Elbaz during the spring 2022 season of Paris Fashion Week, October 2021. Others paid homage to Elbaz’s personal style: Anthony Vaccarello of Saint Laurent dressed Anja Rubik in the unofficial Elbaz uniform consisting of a black suit, white button and bow tie from fuchsia color. Comme des Garonss Rei Kawakubo also gave a nod to the bow tie, in the form of a hair knot at the top of the head of many printed Minnie Mouse. No one looked more like Elbaz than model Amber Valletta, who even adopted late designer body language to close the guest designers part of the evening. Dressed in a loose black coat embroidered with sequined patterns from Elbaz’s old designs, she smiled, bowed, and made way for the final procession. It might have been the crème de la crème of designers, but none of them could outperform Elbaz’s own team. The ensuing AZ Factory look series proved that as long as they’re here, Elbaz’s designs will survive. The same goes for his defense of positivity within the industry. They concluded the Elbaz-style tribute by making it a celebration. Bright pink confetti fell from the ceiling as the Love Train howled through the speakers and the models began to dance. Step up to the 49-minute mark to see for yourself, below.

