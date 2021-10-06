You need a nap dress: here’s where to find one in New Zealand





Hill House This is the garment of our pandemic moment, thanks to New York-based brand Hill House Home – here’s where to find a nap dress in NZ.

This story was first published on the Fashion and Culture website Together, which is now owned by Stuff. You can read the original version here. The nap dress is the garment of the moment, a descriptor that is both broad and extremely specific: an ethereal and comfortable type of dress as well as the literal name of a New York-based brand style. Hill house (photo above). Thanks to working from home and blockages becoming the norm and the resulting fashion casualness (hello sweatpants and athleisure), the nap dress has become the epitome of the pandemic band-aid. Hill House Home debuted the style in 2018 as a nightgown / dress hybrid, describe by founder Nell Diamond also comfortable for sleeping, but can also be worn as ordinary clothing. They are also extremely popular. According to Fast Company, the brand sold for $ 1 million in inventory in the first 12 minutes after abandoning its latest collection on February 10; by the end of the day, it had generated more income than in 2019. READ MORE:

But what makes a nap dress a nap dress? It’s comforting, warm, soft, breathable, slightly whimsical with vintage-inspired details. They’re almost always loose, although the frown is a popular touch. His not a nightgown, but you can wear it to bed if you want. You can also take it to the supermarket. The New Yorkerby Rachel Syme wrote about the allure of the nap dress and the inherent privilege of dressing for a whimsical forgetfulness. Essential workers cannot dress for the nap. There is little rest for the tired. But, for those who can take a moment’s stolen rest, the Nap Dress has a calming allure. It’s a clean slate, white noise, a brief vaporous escape for those who can afford it. It could also be linked to New Zealand’s long-standing interest in the unstructured tunic dress. The NZ Fashion Museum reflected on the history of the soft wrap, equating its popularity with our country’s culture of easy dressing – clothing that provides shelter from the elements and protection from unnecessary examinations. If you want to support the locals rather than shopping overseas, here’s where to find a nap dress – or a nap dress – here in New Zealand. But remember, at the end of the day, a nap dress is open for interpretation: Twenty-Seven Names Dress, $ 520 Karen Walker dress, $ 290 Kate Sylvester slip dress, $ 299 Penny Sage dress, $ 420 Maxi dress, $ 180 Hi hi dress, $ 370 Molly Perkinsons dress, $ 350 Daddy dress, $ 385

