What a group of young migrant men want the camera to see

In his Dialect series, Beltrn documents a crew of male migrants who are attacked in Seville at one of these facilities. But the men have transformed their austere surroundings into a fraternal abode, where they lounge and play during breaks from manual labor, bleach their hair and pass chopsticks in the kitchen. In one image, a young man crouches on a throne of stacked truck tires and props up a mirror so his peer, crouching on the dusty ground, can punch a button. The vigor and youthfulness of Beltrns’ subjects manage to distract the viewer from the concrete floors, rusty bunk beds and dark courtyards that form the human environment. Because of the heat, many of the Beltrns subjects preferred to stay shirtless, he told me. And yet, they seem to enjoy their undressing, flexing their muscles in front of the camera like amateur pin-ups. Beltrn, who is slim and curious, with a streak of hair on his face, at first felt intimidated by their manhood. The enormous distance between my body and their bodies was surprising to me, he said. Originally from Colombia, Beltrn studied in Argentina before immigrating to Spain for his graduate studies. (When he arrived in Europe, he was undocumented himself until he fought for a student visa.) His past projects have sought to amplify the neglected impacts of humanitarian crises. He got a scholarship to study in Jerusalem, where he photographed the Palestinian borders. In his home country, he staged portraits in Ro Magdalena, a notorious dumping ground for victims of the armed conflict between paramilitary groups, the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. For Dialect, Beltrn visited his subjects almost daily in the summer of 2020, during coronavirus lockdowns. The men mostly spoke Arabic, which Beltrn was unfamiliar with, so he had to communicate in a rudimentary manner. A series of videos accompanying Dialect shows refugees struggling to read aloud a section of Spain’s immigration law.

