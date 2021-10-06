Make the elegant cut knit midi dress fits the body like a glove

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Whenever we see a parade we always think to ourselves, could we Actually pull off one of these looks? It’s hard to draw a conclusion when virtually all outfits are shown on sample size models, but that’s just one of the reasons why Make the cut is such an amazing show!

This reality TV design contest (created in partnership with Amazon) is unlike any other. Each week, designers are required to fulfill the given mission with two looks: one that is true to high-end fashion and another more accessible. The best part? Whoever wins ends up with their accessible clothes sold on Amazon! Among all the winning pieces, this midi dress conceived byAndrea Pitter, the winner of the entire competition, completely blew up We a way!

Get the Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 6 Winning Look Andreas Black Dress for prices from $ 70, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

I knew I had to get hold of this dress the second Pitter was announced as the winner of the week for episode six. It gave off a sophisticated glow that I thought would be suitable for wearing it anywhere. I’ll admit I wasn’t exactly sure how it would go and if it would look flattering, but it really exceeded my expectations and more!

The dress has an empire waist feel. It is fitted just below the bust and the neckline has a romantic drape effect with a chic square shape. The skirt is not fluid, but it certainly does not look like a tight piece. There is a slit in the back which also helps it feel less constraining!

The best part? All of the Make the cut parts are available in an impressive range of sizes to suit different body types. If you’re skeptical about this fitted dress but love the look, go for it. It was one of my favorite dress additionsof the year and it’s going to take a lot to top this dress off!

