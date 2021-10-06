Lévis takes Felix the cat to school in a new collection – Sourcing Journal





Levi’s adds a dose of nostalgia to his take on the prepa fall fashion trend. The famous denim brand has teamed up with Felix the Cat, one of the most recognizable cartoon characters in 1950s and 1960s film and television history, for a scholarly collection for men and women. Entitled “Felix the Graduate”, the collection includes college-style sweaters, rugby shirts and jackets, jeans and accessories. The impetus for the designs was what Felix, known for his big eyes and broad smile, would wear as a student, said Karyn Hillman, Levi’s product manager. “There is definitely a sense of humor in the collection which of course is perfect for Felix,” she said. “We had so much fun giving the collegiate elements our turn and making them feel fresh and modern, and then combining them with iconic images from the Felix archive.” Described as’ collegiate prep meets’ 90s streetwear ‘and a’ perfect collection between past and present, steeped in pop culture, ‘the line focuses on casual style, fall colors and nods to the famous feline. Levi’s x Felix

Courtesy A plaid cardigan refers to a classic Felix the cat puppet and a ladies’ diamond pattern cardigan has “Felix” knitted into the collar. A rugby rugby jersey has stripes on one side and a Felix graphic embroidered on a solid gray on the other. A range of hoodies feature college-style Felix graphics and gym locker labels on the cuff and bottom hem of the sweatshirt. The Reversible Levi’s x Felix Letterman Jacket comes in a mid-washed denim with contrasting sleeves. A chenille Felix patch on the front and an embroidered Felix graphic on the back, and a quilted rainbow lining on the other side highlight the theme. The collection also houses a best-selling jeans style with a Felix twist. The Levi’s x Felix Pleated High Loose for Women is a lightweight 10 oz denim pant style pant based on the original 1920s Levi’s Balloon pant. The bottom has a loose fit, slightly oversized and a center pleat. Levi’s x Felix

Courtesy For men’s bottoms, there’s a similar pleated version of these relaxed fitted denim pants, called Levi’s x Felix Pleated Pant, as well as a Straight Crop Chino in a cabernet red for a tailored collegiate look. Sundry items also receive the preppy Felix treatment. The back patches of the jeans feature a Felix graphic alongside Levi’s iconic Two Horse label, embossed in gold over dark green or burgundy to simulate the look of an old college yearbook. There is also a “Felix University commemorative pennant” on the back of the collection’s socks as well as an iron-on patch included with some pieces. The Levi’s x Felix collection is available now in Levi’s stores and online as well as selected partner wholesalers.

