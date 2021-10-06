Kate Middleton repainted her houndstooth Zara dress in a whole new way





Kate Middleton is practically the mouthpiece for how to dress up your clothes and make them look new and interesting every time. The royal is known for giving her wardrobe a second, if not a third, life, such as the time she wore her white Suzannah dress to Wimbledon in 2019 and then again for a charity event in 2020. She refreshes the look by changing her shoes or accessorizing with an old piece of jewelry. Most of the items she recycles come from her favorite affordable brands like Zara or J.Crew. In fact, on October 5, Middleton redesigned her old Zara houndstooth dress for a visit to University College London. (She wore this dress for the first time in 2020.) The royal stopped by the school to meet with leading researchers about their latest study on childhood development. (A subject on which the Duchess of Cambridge was vocal and passionate aboutFor the visit, Middleton wore a black and white long-sleeved, polished houndstooth Zara dress with a bow collar and gray Hugo Boss pumps. She first wore the $ 90 dress at Bradford Town Hall in January 2020. For her visit to University College London, Middleton gave the dress a new look, replacing her previous Gianvito heels Rossi by Hugo Boss pumps. You would be surprised to know that his Hugo Boss shoes were also a reissue. She made her debut with these pumps in November 2016 at the National History Museum in London. Middleton wearing her Zara dress with Hugo Boss pumps during a visit to University College of London. Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images In January 2020, Middleton styled her Zara dress with black heels by Gianvito Rossi. Chris Jackson / Chris Jackson Collection / Getty Images Houndstooth dresses, like the Middletons, instantly look stylish because it is a classic print. Middleton often gravitates towards flowers and polka dots, so the textile pattern was a refreshing change of pace. Maybe now that you’ve seen how the Duchess of Cambridge styled the look, you might want to choose a similar houndstooth print dress for your next job or for a chic rooftop brunch with your friends. . Unfortunately, Middleton’s exact Zara dress is no longer available, but you can purchase similar pieces below. Now it’s your turn to style the chic room. We only include products independently selected by the TZR editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

