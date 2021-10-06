Protester disrupts Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week





The Louis Vuitton spring 22 show during Paris Fashion Week had an unexpected finale thanks to a surprise protester today. As the models made their last step on the brands podium at the Louvre, a protester disrupted the scene by storming the runway with signs reading: Overconsumption = Extinction. More New Shoes A protester disrupts the Louis Vuitton Spring / Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. – Credit: AP PA The anti-consumption statement aimed to highlight the unnecessary side effects of the fashion industry, and the sign also included the logos of three French organizations, including Les Amis de la Terre, Youth For Climate France and Extinction Rebellion France. After entering, the protester was brought to the ground and abducted by security as seen on WWD Instagram pages. New York Times Journalist Jessica Testa shared a longer video of the incident on her personal Twitter account, giving a 40-second sneak peek as the protester managed to pull up and back the track before being detained. It is not known if the protester was invited to the show or if she managed to squeeze past the heightened security. Today’s incident wasn’t the first time that a show during Paris Fashion Week has been halted, and it likely won’t be the last. TO Spring 20 Chanels show in Paris a few years ago, for example, FN saw French actress and performer Marie Benoliel take the runway and attempt to join the show. The performer was quickly kidnapped by none other than model Gigi Hadid, who grabbed Benoliel by the elbow and escorted her off the stage. The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

