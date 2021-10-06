Amazon reveals Black Friday deals for holiday shoppers





New holiday gift list to make shopping easier FILE – This file photo from September 6, 2012 shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, California. Amazon is teaming up with payment company Affirm to give online shoppers a Buy It Now option that doesn’t involve a credit card. Affirm Holdings Inc., based in San Francisco, announced on Friday, August 27, 2021 that its flexible payments service would be available soon on Amazon.com. (AP Photo / Reed Saxon, file)

(WFXR) – It’s the season to start thinking about your holiday shopping. The world’s largest online retailer, Amazon, is trying to put shoppers in mind. On Monday, the company released its Black Friday deals ahead of the holiday rush. According to Amazon, they have big deals and discounts on fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics, and Amazon devices. We’re excited to help customers get great vacation deals even earlier this year, including thousands of small business products, said Dave Clark, CEO of Global Consumer at Amazon. Customers can shop with confidence early knowing they’re getting amazing deals starting today, giving them a head start on their vacation to-do lists so they can ‘they can really enjoy the holiday season. And I want to thank our amazing team across the world for all they do every day to support each other and our customers. I couldn’t be more proud to work with all of you. Walmart releases list of most popular toys tested by children for the 2021 holidays

Amazon made a ultimate gift guide to facilitate your purchases. Below is a breakdown of the types of items you can find in the guide: Stuffers : Items that can be used as white elephant gifts and range from $ 10 to just under $ 50.

The most popular gifts for customers : articles that are very popular with buyers. These items range from $ 10 to just under $ 50.

Holiday toy list : Search over 1,500 toys from companies like LEGO, Mattel and Hasbro.

Fashion : Search through clothing such as shoes, accessories, jewelry, watches, handbags, and luggage.

Home (gifts) : A wide range of gifts for your home ranging from interior decoration to smart home items.

Electronic : Search a list of client electronics such as TVs, laptops, cell phones, headphones, video games, and smartwatches.

Beauty : A wide range of beauty and hair care products such as makeup and household appliances.

: A wide range of beauty and hair care products such as makeup and household appliances. Sports and outdoors: Search through a list of fitness equipment, outdoor accessories and clothing, and indoor and outdoor play. Amazon also provides assistance to small businesses with their Support Small Storefront on their website. Inside the guide, the online retail company has divided it into several sections. It breaks down into small enterprises, Amazon launch pad, and handmade gifts. The online retailer also makes shopping easier by allowing privileged members to send gifts via email or text. Simply enter the recipient’s email address or mobile number. That person can then accept or exchange the item for an Amazon Gift Card. For those who like to make lists, you can create your own wishlist and send it to everyone in the household. Amazon unveils home robot named Astro

Throughout the months of October and November, there will be certain days when certain products will have limited time offers. Here’s a breakdown of the deals to watch out for. Holiday Toy List: Save up to 50% on STEM toys and kits from Learning Resources, National Geographic, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and more

Save up to 30% on Hasbro, NERF and Play-Doh games

Save up to 30% on Barbie, Fisher-Price and Hot Wheels

Save up to 30% on dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, LOL Surprise !, Rainbow High and more

Save up to 30% on games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves and more

Save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu Seasonal mode: Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger clothing for men and women

Save up to 50% on Women’s Watches from Anne Klein, Nine West, SWAROVSKI and more

Save up to 40% on Ekouaer pajamas and sleepwear for the whole family

Save up to 30% on ORORO heated clothing

Save up to 30% on HonestBaby Family Pajamas and more Home entertainment and decoration: Save up to 30% on Le Creuset Cast iron and sandstone

Save 20% on Breville coffee makers

Save 25% on the Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender

Save up to 20% on Vitamix accessories

Save 40% on the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

Save 38% on the Ninja Foodi Blender and Power Processor

Save up to 30% on Calphalon cookware

Save up to 25% on Stone Lain tableware

Save up to 35% on PotDutch instant ovens

Save 28% on Instant Pot Omni Plus

Save 25% on Instant Pot Duo Plus

Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums and steam mops

Save up to 15% on CasperSleep mattresses

Save 15% or more on select furniture

Save 10% or more on select home office rugs and furniture

Save up to 40% on Home Essentials

Save up to 20% on Medify air purifiers Electronic: Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and headphones

Save on select Sony headphones

Save up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors and more

Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony

Save on select Beats headphones

Save up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics

Save up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks

Save on select Bose headphones

Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital photo frames

Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses

Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22

Save up to 33% on Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft

Save $ 40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer Amazon opens largest plant in California, right on the border with Mexico

Beauty: Save 40% or more on shampoos and conditioners from Matrix, Pureology and more

Save up to 35% on makeup from Maybelline, NYX, LOreal Paris, and more

Save up to 35% on hair care from American Crew, Old Spice and more

Save up to 40% on self-care devices

Save 40% or more on hair devices from Revlon, T3 and more Amazon brands: Save up to 25% on select men’s and women’s clothing from Amazon brands including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, and Goodthreads

Save up to 25% on select children’s and baby clothing from Amazon brands, including Simple Joys By Carters and Spotted Zebra

Save up to 40% on select Amazon brand pet supplies including Amazon Basics, Wag and Kitzy

Save up to 30% on select sports and wellness products from Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics and Amazon Basic Care Small business: Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Save up to 15% on FaceTory’s Best of Seven Face Mask Collection

Save up to 40% on a selection of Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds

Save up to 30% on selected leather and honey cleaners and conditioners

Save 15% on Namore Desktop Organizers

Save 50% or more on Hope Love Shine masks

Save 15% on the Relaxcation Bath Bombs Gift Set Amazon devices: Save $ 40 on the Echo Show 8 (first gen)

Save up to 32% on the Fire TV Stick 4K

Save $ 50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet

Save $ 40 on the Fire 7 Kids tablet Outdoor adventures: Save up to 30% on select NCAA hatchback products

Save up to 30% on select Segway electric scooters

Save on select Makita power tools and saws

Save on Select BLACK + DECKER 20V MAX Drills

Save on Select DEWALT 20V MAX Batteries and Table Saws

Up to 30% on Greenworks 40V Outdoor Tools

Save on Camco RV Parts and Accessories Pets: Save up to 20% on Stella & Chewys

Save up to 20% on Outward Hound

Save on PetSafe Dog Chew Toys Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees before the holidays

Amazon will also have deals on their entertainment and meals. According to the online retailer, on October 4, non-Audible members will receive 46% off the first four months of Audible Premium Plus. For Amazon Music, customers can get three months free for a limited time starting in mid-October. Amazon says it is also offering six months of Amazon Music Unlimited free with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices. Amazon has you covered in the kitchen, with 20% off holiday favorites when customers purchase two sides of Amazon Kitchen vacations for Amazon Fresh delivery or at an Amazon Fresh store. This agreement is valid from November 10 to 16. Throughout the month of October, Prime members can download two titles from Amazon First Reads. In mid-October, customers can sign up for a free three-month trial of Wondery +, if they haven’t already started a trial. This offer is only available for Wondery + on the Wondery app and website, not Apple podcasts, according to Amazon. Those who love to travel and explore can check out Amazon Explore which will provide customers with an interactive experience. Amazon says customers can explore 21 geographic locations, shop for unique gift items, and learn about the culture. For the latest news delivered to you, subscribe to the WFXR latest news mailing list Receive the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.

