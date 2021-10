In the fashion world where aerial kisses often don’t make sense, the design community gathered on Tuesday and paid tribute to Alber Elbaz, who died of COVID-19 in April at the age of 59. With contributions from Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Burberry and Christian Dior, the latest Paris Fashion Week show was an extended French kiss for the designer who single-handedly relaunched the Lanvin house. Elbaz’s peers and admirers have created moving pieces through the filter of the instantly recognizable designer, with his shrunken costumes, stout figure and bow ties. Unlike this year’s Met Gala, where the theme In America: a fashion lexicon produced disparate results, such as Kim Kardashian wearing a black balaclava and pop singer Kim Petras in a horse head, is what is described among the locals in the front row as a moment. Touching fashions tribute to Alber Elbaz. Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, Viktor & Rolf and Stella McCartney sent designs inspired by the man who brought Lanvin to life. Credit:Getty Fresh off her success at Balenciaga’s breakthrough show featuring The simpsons, Demna Gvasalia created a voluminous dress in Elbaz’s favorite pink with iconic bows while Stella McCartney’s metallic gold pleated dress resurrected the glamorous Lanvin brand that dominated the 2000s. Ralph Lauren and Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent (where Elbaz had succeeded the founder of the house in 1998, before being replaced by Tom Ford in 2000 and moving to Lanvin in 2001) sent models in updated versions of his parade uniform.

Viktor & Rolf and Jean Paul Gaultier riffed on red hearts, another familiar Elbaz motif born in Morocco and raised in Israel, against a dark background. Alber Elbaz bowed out in 2007 when he was the Creative Director of Lanvin. Credit:PA The dramatic show, called Love brings love, borrowed its structure from a 1945 Parisian exhibition, Le Théâtre de la Mode, where 60 designers celebrated the end of World War II but was purely Elbaz. At first, guests including Naomi Campbell and Vivienne Westwood took to the podium, enjoying snacks and drinks, a welcoming tradition introduced by Elbaz during his Lanvin tenure. I would have liked to keep a cookie in a cartoon figure of the creator of a Lanvin show, but like everyone in fashion, I was hungry. In an interview with the American Vogue, designer Gabriella Hearst who took part in the tribute as Chlo’s Creative Director, recalled, It was modern in his attitude to understand that the most dmod thing was to be a snob. After being fired from Lanvin in 2015, following disagreements with owner of Chinese media mogul Shaw-Lan Wang, Elbaz took a hiatus from the fashion industry, only returning this year with the group’s backing. Richemont luxury brand, by launching the more democratic AZ Factory label. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/fashion/the-2021-fashion-moment-that-outdid-the-met-gala-20211006-p58xkz.html

