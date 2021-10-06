People slam woman on TikTok for changing her bridesmaid dress, but bride said she liked the changes

Brittney Rae has gone viral on TikTok for altering a bridesmaid dress.

She transformed a long-sleeved dress into a short-sleeved maxi dress with a cinched waist.

People have accused Rae of trying to outshine the bride with his modifications.

A bridesmaid is criticized by TikTok for trying to ‘outdo’ the bride with her dress – even though the bride said she loved it.

Brittney Rae was recently a bridesmaid at her friend Bailey Gross’ wedding.

Before the wedding, Rae, who describes himself as a source of fashion, lifestyle and healthy recipe content on Instagram for her 66,000 subscribers, posted a series of TikTok videos documenting her journey to transform her bridesmaid dress.

First video she posted, which had 1.9 million views on Tuesday afternoon, Rae wrote, “Watch me try to make that bridesmaid dress less ugly before the wedding this weekend.”

The green velvet dress had long sleeves, a waist tie and a long skirt.

Rae told Insider that the dress she ordered didn’t fit the way she imagined.

“The original dress was ordered online and unfortunately did not suit me at all as it suited the model, which disappointed the bride and me,” she said.

In the video, Rae adds that she paid $ 300 for the “dressing gown.”

“The process of changing the dress was difficult because I had to take the dress apart first,” Rae told Insider.

Indeed, in the video, Rae wrote, “If I’m wrong, I have nothing to wear and the bride will KILL ME.”

Fortunately, Rae’s vision came together. She shared the results of her dress in a follow-up TIC Tac Publish.

The modified dress had short sleeves, a long skirt, and a cinched waist. Rae also lowered the neckline to create a plunging look.

“The end product turned out exactly as I hoped it would, and the bride thought it was gorgeous,” Rae told Insider.

The second video had 1.4 million views on Tuesday afternoon, along with nearly 1,000 comments. Some people wrote that they liked the dress, but many people criticized Rae’s changes.

Some said they liked the original dress and couldn’t understand why Rae thought it was “bad.” Others have accused Rae of trying to steal thunder from the bride with her updated look.

“Imagine you are the main character in someone else’s wedding,” one user wrote.

“If my bridesmaid had the nerve to do this to the dress I chose, I would tell her not to come to the wedding,” said another TikTok user.

But the bride commented on Rae’s original post and said she liked the dress. She added that all the bridesmaids wore different dresses. Gross did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“Hello, bride here,” Gross wrote, adding that Rae had not changed a dress she had chosen. “They chose their own dresses in green. I LOVE what she did to her dress,” Gross said.

Rae told Insider that she was surprised by people’s reactions to her altered dress.

“I thought the TikTok would be fun before and after,” she said. “I never imagined he would get so much attention or that so many people would react negatively.”

Rae also responded to accusations that she was trying to outshine the bride in a humorous way. video, saying she should do more than just wear a green dress.

In the video, she shows off a series of dresses that she believes would eclipse a bride. Some are completely transparent. Others have bold slits, and a few are white and have a bridal look.

Rae also posted a video with pictures of her and Gross smiling at the wedding to show that her bridesmaid dress didn’t cause any tension between them.

