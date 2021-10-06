Fashion
People slam woman on TikTok for changing her bridesmaid dress, but bride said she liked the changes
Brittney Rae has gone viral on TikTok for altering a bridesmaid dress.
She transformed a long-sleeved dress into a short-sleeved maxi dress with a cinched waist.
People have accused Rae of trying to outshine the bride with his modifications.
A bridesmaid is criticized by TikTok for trying to ‘outdo’ the bride with her dress – even though the bride said she loved it.
Brittney Rae was recently a bridesmaid at her friend Bailey Gross’ wedding.
Before the wedding, Rae, who describes himself as a source of fashion, lifestyle and healthy recipe content on Instagram for her 66,000 subscribers, posted a series of TikTok videos documenting her journey to transform her bridesmaid dress.
First video she posted, which had 1.9 million views on Tuesday afternoon, Rae wrote, “Watch me try to make that bridesmaid dress less ugly before the wedding this weekend.”
The green velvet dress had long sleeves, a waist tie and a long skirt.
Rae told Insider that the dress she ordered didn’t fit the way she imagined.
“The original dress was ordered online and unfortunately did not suit me at all as it suited the model, which disappointed the bride and me,” she said.
In the video, Rae adds that she paid $ 300 for the “dressing gown.”
“The process of changing the dress was difficult because I had to take the dress apart first,” Rae told Insider.
Indeed, in the video, Rae wrote, “If I’m wrong, I have nothing to wear and the bride will KILL ME.”
Fortunately, Rae’s vision came together. She shared the results of her dress in a follow-up TIC Tac Publish.
The modified dress had short sleeves, a long skirt, and a cinched waist. Rae also lowered the neckline to create a plunging look.
“The end product turned out exactly as I hoped it would, and the bride thought it was gorgeous,” Rae told Insider.
The second video had 1.4 million views on Tuesday afternoon, along with nearly 1,000 comments. Some people wrote that they liked the dress, but many people criticized Rae’s changes.
Some said they liked the original dress and couldn’t understand why Rae thought it was “bad.” Others have accused Rae of trying to steal thunder from the bride with her updated look.
“Imagine you are the main character in someone else’s wedding,” one user wrote.
“If my bridesmaid had the nerve to do this to the dress I chose, I would tell her not to come to the wedding,” said another TikTok user.
But the bride commented on Rae’s original post and said she liked the dress. She added that all the bridesmaids wore different dresses. Gross did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
“Hello, bride here,” Gross wrote, adding that Rae had not changed a dress she had chosen. “They chose their own dresses in green. I LOVE what she did to her dress,” Gross said.
Rae told Insider that she was surprised by people’s reactions to her altered dress.
“I thought the TikTok would be fun before and after,” she said. “I never imagined he would get so much attention or that so many people would react negatively.”
Rae also responded to accusations that she was trying to outshine the bride in a humorous way. video, saying she should do more than just wear a green dress.
In the video, she shows off a series of dresses that she believes would eclipse a bride. Some are completely transparent. Others have bold slits, and a few are white and have a bridal look.
Rae also posted a video with pictures of her and Gross smiling at the wedding to show that her bridesmaid dress didn’t cause any tension between them.
Read the original article on Initiated
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/people-criticizing-woman-tiktok-completely-200933602.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]