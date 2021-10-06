Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA welcomes Ardene

Tue Oct 5, 2021 5:35 PM

Canada-based clothing store to open new location on October 8

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA has announced plans to open several new stores this fall – starting October 8 with the grand opening of Ardene, a Canada-based clothing store. Ardene, which offers a range of comfortable basics with the latest trends, specializes in clothing, accessories and footwear for women and girls – with a growing selection of Ardene men’s clothing options in select stores.

Ardene will open its new store in Fashion Outlets this Friday, marking its 33rd location in the United States with a small in-store celebration, including discounts for shoppers.

“Niagara Falls is a popular destination for visitors – and shopping at the Niagara Falls Fashion Outlets should be part of that experience. We are always looking for ways to improve our offerings for buyers in the area, ”said John Doran, Managing Director of Fashion Outlets. “Ardene is one of our most recent stores to join the points of sale; and we are delighted to welcome the fashion retailer. It will be an exciting few months as we continue to expand our growing list of retailers. “

Buyers will be able to participate in the Ardene opening festivities until Sunday. The first 50 store customers will receive a mystery gift card valued at $ 5- $ 50 and a free tote bag. Plus, all buyers will get a 20% bonus on a $ 50 purchase to use during opening weekend.

Ardene is the first of three new retailers coming to outlets this fall. Go! Calendars Go! Game, will be added to the mall just in time for the holiday season, and starting in November, construction will be underway to prepare Australia’s clothing store, Cotton On. His official arrival at the mall is scheduled for February 2022.

For more information on the retailers inside Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, visit fashionoutletsniagara.com.