Great brands that combine sustainability and fashion – The Towerlight





By: Isabella Cropper, Columnist The opinions expressed in the opinion columns are those of the authors. The fashion industry is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions, more than international flights and shipping combined. It is too high a percentage. What is the solution ? Sustainable fashion. Sustainable fashion has been around since the 1970s, but really became popular in the 1990s and 2000s. Sustainable clothing is designed, manufactured and consumed with respect for the environment. Another way of creating clothes, called fast fashion, also became popular in the early 1990s. Fast fashion was a way of producing massive amounts of clothing quickly and inexpensively. Some of your favorite brands are probably fast fashion, like Nike, Zara, Shein, Fashion Nova, and Zaful. Fast fashion is so easily accessible to college students, who stereotypically love to party. They’re broke too, so fast fashion allows students to get a lot of different coins without breaking the bank. Fast fashion is also capable of keeping up with fashion trends and creating a ton of new inexpensive designs every season. One downside is that fast fashion is shoddy, so a lot of these clothes get thrown away at the end of the season and end up in landfills. Buying sustainably can be a daunting task, but going sustainable isn’t as scary as it looks. It is increasingly important to think about your impact on the environment as you grow older and make larger purchases. Now is the time to really take responsibility for the environment, so as not to ruin it for future generations. They say sustainable fashion is expensive and clothes aren’t flattering, but you don’t have to! Here are some cute, affordable and long-lasting brands and fashion lines. Levi’s is a household name for jeans that has been around for decades. They have reused and recycled six billion liters of water, and most of their cotton is recycled or sourced sustainably. In addition, they have a second-hand store with Levi’s denim to reduce their contribution to landfills. Visit them website for more information on what they do. H&M Conscious is another sustainable fashion line. H&M is considered fast fad, but if you want to shop from them, you should look to the H&M Conscious line. All of their Conscious products are made from at least 50% sustainable materials, including organic cotton or recycled polyester. H&M is also committed to using 100% recycled or sustainable materials by 2030. You can visit their website for more information on the Conscious line from H&M. Urban Outfitters Urban Renewal takes vintage clothing from sustainable sources and reuses or reinvents it. Each piece is treated differently to make it look new and refreshed so that buyers get a unique pre-owned piece. You can find more of their options by checking out their website. We need to hold fast fashion brands accountable for the negative impact they have on the environment. Stop wasting your money on clothes that aren’t made sustainably or ethically, and choose to support brands that won’t help pollute the earth we all share. Related

