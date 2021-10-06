GARY: More than a dress | BanksNews TODAY

Fashion
A few weeks before my Aunt Easter died, my dad, mom and I went to see her and she told me she had a dress she wanted to give me. I followed her to her closet and she started stacking clothes in my arms. She knew she didn’t have long to live and said she wanted to go ahead and change some of her clothes so her daughter didn’t have to worry about it.
Aunt Easter was upbeat when we visited and she had that sparkling smile she always had. She smiled as she spoke of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them all so much and always had stories to share about them with lots of smiles and laughs as she did.
My dad grew up the only boy with five sisters with Aunt Easter being one of his younger sisters. They often spoke on the phone and she visited him to check that he was okay. I remember she was in the hospital during his open heart surgery and praying and supporting him during this time and other times in his life. He will miss her.
When my niece, Sarah Grace, was born premature and passed away six weeks later, Aunt Easter offered so much support to my sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Jacob, and to our family. She was instrumental in organizing the fundraising dinner at Nicholson Baptist Church and securing donations for the silent auction. She also made Sarah Grace’s sweet white crochet hat to wear around the house to be with her Heavenly Father. She called almost every day to see us and even came to the hospital to visit Jacob and Amanda where Sarah Grace was in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit. She was one of the few people who went into the hospital room to see my little niece, who weighed only a few pounds. We will always cherish the memories of this special time.
I often say my first job was at the Jackson Herald, but I first worked for my aunt in her restaurant just outside of Nicholson when I was 15. I was a waitress / dishwasher on the weekends and fondly remember those days. too much.
As we were sitting in the living room with Aunt Easter and Uncle Johnny on this last visit, she looked at me and smiled and said, you look so pretty. She always had a kind word for me. She was still laughing and joking and she was doing that on our last visit with her. Her death from cancer seemed sudden, but I’m thankful she didn’t suffer more than she did.
At her funeral at Nicholson Baptist Church, where she spent so much time worshiping, I wore one of these dresses she gave me the last time she visited with her. It was a simple black dress with delicate flowery details around the collar. I was honored to wear her last gift for me and will treasure this dress and think of Aunt Easter while I wear it.
Angela Gary is a writer at MainStreet Newspapers. She can be contacted at [email protected]
