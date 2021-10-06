Inside or outside? Review of recent Iowa City fashion history

One might take a quizzical glance when we learn that one of the best public fashion schools in the country is in Iowa.

Iowa State University, historically the archenemy of the University of Iowa at Ames, currently holds third place on Fashion-Shools.orgs list of the best public fashion schools in the United States Its robust apparel, merchandising and design curriculum offers fashion modeling and design opportunities, high-tech equipment and design software, and the opportunity to participate in an annual fashion show.

On the other hand, the opportunities to follow fashion at UI are limited. The university does not offer the closest fashion program that a student can come close to pursuing a fashion-centric major adds a Costume design focus on the major in Theater Arts. A few classes work with textiles, but not with a direct focus on fashion. The only student organization related to fashion is the annual UIs Take it out multicultural fashion show, which promotes and celebrates cultural awareness.

Iowa City, while home to its fair share of boutiques, is itself far from being some kind of fashion capital. Yet a handful of local students and designers have yet attempted to bring fashion to the Midwestern slice of Iowa City.

Iowa City is known for its honor as UNESCO City of Literature as such, UI erupts every year with the creation of new publications, submitted by students. Magazine of fools, Ink Lit Mag, and earth words are among the largest and most established, but some students attending UI in Spring 2020 may recall the introduction of a different kind of magazine, a fashion magazine, Rage, founded by former UI marketing student Quinn Herbert.

With no official fashion programs at UI, Herbert knew that pursuing different aspects of fashion outside of marketing should be something she sought out herself.

I was very interested in working for a fashion magazine and just knew it didn’t exist, she said.

After Herberts pitch for Rage The magazine took fourth place at the annual UI IdeaStorm, she and a team of friends decided to go ahead with the publication. The first meetings brought together dozens of interested UI students, easily filling a small conference room in the PappaJohn business building, even in the storm of January 2020. An interest in fashion was apparent on campus and finally, for many there was a way to do it. explored through styling, modeling, photography, design and more.

Four photo shoots took place before the coronavirus played a significant role in the magazine’s ending, which was unable to publish its first full print edition. Herbert, facing an uncertain low point in her life and no longer able to focus on online classes, made the difficult decision to move to ISU in the summer of 2020. While she loved Iowa City and its locals, Herbert said Tippie offered little in terms of relationships with successful alumni in the industry, which she knew was key to securing internships in the fashion industry.

Herbert sent an official farewell email to the members of Rage in February 2021, ending the magazine, and left for Ames, where she quickly rose through the ranks of ISU TREND magazine, and now serves as Editor-in-Chief. of the magazine.

Attempts to set up fashion clubs at IU also included the Fashion management club UI, founded in 2012 and existing on campus until 2017, when all social pages ceased to publish unceremoniously. The club presented itself as a professional development organization suitable for students interested in a career in the fashion industry and offered networking opportunities, professional talks, travel and fashion show viewing nights. . It was named Best New Organization by UI Tippie College of Business in 2013.

Pockets of fashion have been explored by others within the community, including former UI engraving student Olive Phan, better known artistically as YAZZIEWONPHON. In the summer, the artist announced a fashion show and exhibition, Threads and Powders: An Iowan Fashion & Textile Exhibit, to be held at the Englert Theater in September. The exhibition invited designers to attend and exhibit their work, propelled by enduring, transformative and opulent themes. Seven textile artists took part.

The show was reduced to a simple exhibition due to funding issues and time constraints, but Phan said she plans to go ahead with a show next year, which she plans to have. take place on the large main stage in Englerts next fall.

Just the touches of something I really wanted to imagine was something really big, a packed house, and for all of these performers to have their own projector that shows their abilities, their skills, and what Iowa City is capable of in the world of dance. fashion, Phan mentioned.

Despite the downgrade this year, there was no shortage of local talent. The designers brought in some stunning work that was exhibited at Englert for a short time. Phan said the Englerts Douglas and Linda Paul Gallery had almost reached capacity due to the amount of interest.

Like Herbert, Phan said fashion opportunities are not easy to find in college. A course she took on textiles allowed her to discover how her interest in printmaking could intersect with creating 3D shapes and treating paper like fabric. Phan designed a paper dress and several paper headdresses.

The University of Iowa offers no [fashion] programs, but they have courses that teach you the necessary elements of building a fashion portfolio or collection, which you have to do yourself, she said.

On an individual level, Iowa City offers a great place for creatives to flourish and develop their art, said local entrepreneur Simeon Talley.

Talley, who arrived in Iowa City in 2008 to pursue a major in international politics at UI, was the co-founder of the Iowa Fashion Project, which sought to establish a fashion community in Iowa and promoted the idea that fashion could exist anywhere. even in the Midwest.

When most people think of fashion, they think of the New York City Runway high fashion or things that happen in big cities, Talley said. But when you think a little more critically, and change your framing and just think about style, then it can be anywhere. You see it all around you.

The project no longer exists for lack of a sustainable model, said Talley. The FlyOver Fashion Fest, its annual two-day fashion festival, held its last event in 2018.

Iowa City does not have a pre-existing fashion economy, Talley said. While individuals within the community have certainly seen success, perhaps most notably Humanize My Hoodie co-founder Andre Wright, the community does not have a widely established system of individually designed clothing lines. and stable consumers.

But, said Talley, it was only in a place like Iowa City, which is home to a large community of artists, that an organization like the Iowa Fashion Project and the FlyOver Fashion Fest could be created and experienced. The people were incredibly supportive and stood up for the project for as long as it existed, he said.

Individuals within the community have found some success in fashion. Student-run online stores offering matchday clothing like Tailgate Hunnies and MSG TAILGATE can usually be found on Instagram. T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts are also commonly found in locally operated online stores.

But when it comes to building organizations focused on promoting fashion designers within a united community, Talley said the location can’t be ignored.

We really have to find an appropriate way of thinking or defining what fashion and style is for a specific community, he said. Iowa City is never going to be New York City, let’s not have New York Fashion Week and designers aren’t going to be flocking to Iowa City, so we have to really think about it, what does this mean for fashion? to exist in Iowa City? What is appropriate, what is sustainable, what makes sense?