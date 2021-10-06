People slam woman on TikTok for completely changing her bridesmaid dress, but bride said she liked the changes

Brittney Rae has gone viral on TikTok for changing her bridesmaid dress. TikTok / @ brittneyraetoday

Brittney Rae has gone viral on TikTok for altering a bridesmaid dress.

She transformed a long-sleeved dress into a short-sleeved maxi dress with a cinched waist.

People have accused Rae of trying to outshine the bride with his modifications.

Brittney Rae was recently a bridesmaid at her friend Bailey Gross’ wedding.

Before the wedding, Rae, who describes himself as a source of fashion, lifestyle and healthy recipe content on Instagram for her 66,000 subscribers, published a series of TikToks documenting her journey to transform her bridesmaid dress.

First video She posted, which had 1.9 million views at the time of writing, Rae wrote: “Watch me try to make that bridesmaid dress less ugly before the wedding this weekend.”

The green velvet dress had long sleeves, a waist tie and a long skirt.

Rae told Insider that the dress she ordered didn’t fit the way she imagined.

“The original dress was ordered online and unfortunately did not suit me at all as it matched the model which disappointed both the bride and me,” she said.

In the video, Rae went on to claim that she paid US $ 300 (AU $ 412) for the “dressing gown”.

“The process of changing the dress was difficult because I had to take the dress apart first,” Rae told Insider.

Indeed, in the video, Rae wrote, “If I’m wrong, I have nothing to wear and the bride will KILL ME.”

Fortunately, Rae’s vision came together. She revealed the results of her dress in a follow-up TIC Tac.

The modified dress had short sleeves, a long skirt, and a cinched waist. Rae also lowered the neckline to create a plunging look.

“The end product turned out exactly as I hoped it would, and the bride thought it was gorgeous,” Rae told Insider.

The second video had 1.4 million views at the time of writing, along with almost 1,000 comments. Some people wrote that they liked the dress, but many people criticized Rae’s changes.

Some said they liked the original dress and couldn’t understand why Rae thought it was “bad.” Others have accused Rae of trying to steal thunder from the bride with her updated look.

“Imagine you are the main character in someone else’s wedding,” one user wrote.

“If my bridesmaid had the nerve to do this to the dress I chose, I would tell her not to come to the wedding,” said another TikTok user.

However, the bride commented on Rae’s original post that she loved the dress and all of the bridesmaids wore different dresses. Gross did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“Hello, bride here,” Gross wrote, adding that Rae had not changed the dress she had chosen. “They chose their own dresses in green. I love what she did to her dress.

Rae told Insider that she was surprised by people’s reactions to her altered dress.

“I thought the TikTok would be fun before and after,” she said. “I never imagined he would get so much attention or that so many people would react negatively.”

Rae also responded to accusations that she was trying to outshine the bride in a humorous way. video, saying she should do more than just wear a green dress.

She showed off a series of dresses that she said would eclipse a bride in the video. Some were totally see-through, others had bold slits, and a few were white and had a bridal look.

Rae also posted a video with pictures of her and Bailey smiling at the wedding, pointing out that her bridesmaid dress hadn’t caused any tension between them.