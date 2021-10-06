OnCrux Liquid Climbing Chalk helps you get started





Visit any climbing hall or outdoor climbing area and you’ll see the same scene: athletes with white chalk smearing their hands, clothing, even streaks on their faces. Adding to this problem, chalk bags usually explode when packed in a package, leaving moisture-absorbing magnesium carbonate dust all over the place. In search of a less messy chalk solution, several companies have experimented with liquid chalk. The usual alcohol base dries out the skin and helps the chalk mixture stay on the hands, but still has failed to keep the chalk dust from coating the clothes. So while gyms aren’t left with a dusty haze, climbers’ hands always leave an imprint on anything they touch. This year, OnCrux goes even further in this quest with its new Liquid chalk Cruxgripthat stays on your hands and out of your clothes. It penetrates all the holes in your hands and blocks the sweat glands, explains Michael Doan, chemist and co-founder of OnCrux. That way when you hit other things the transfer is minimal. It’s also a good thing for gyms as it reduces dust levels and doesn’t clog air filters. To get its formula just right, where it wouldn’t pull apart on the shelf or wipe off clothes while doing its real job of providing optimal grip, Doan went through months of trial and error. You do it over and over again until you find the right ratios, he says. I did 50 to 100 tests before I passed. With a 70% alcohol base, Cruxgrip Liquid Chalk is potent enough to be used as a hand sanitizer, which can also be helpful in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, as climbing requires putting on hands and feet on any terrain that climbers climb. Although Liquid Chalk works as a stand-alone product, it is most often applied as a base before adding a very thin layer of dry chalk, such as Chalk powder Cruxgrip. This is a particularly important combo when it comes to competitive climbing, says OnCrux co-owner Glen Suh. If you don’t apply a base coat and layer loose powder, you have a downside. You get better grip on the holds. Liquid chalk helps loose chalk stay on your hands. Climbing is notoriously difficult on the hands. Every time your hand slides very lightly (and frequently) over a grip, the skin itches. On demanding roads, where sharp edges sink into your fingertips, the damage is much worse. For minor scrapes and sore hands (and feet), OnCrux has developed Cruxcare Hand Cream. As with Cruxgrip Liquid Chalk, Hand Balm absorbs quickly and leaves no residue on anything you touch. Despite the growing popularity of liquid chalk, most people still don’t know what it is, Suh says. Of those who do, about 90 percent say they like it, he adds. For those 10 percent of naysayers, mostly gym-route designers, who believe liquid chalk isn’t doing enough to dry your hands, OnCrux plans to release its Performance Liquid Chalk next year, which will include additional drying agents. It’ll have more coverage and dry twice as fast, Doan promises, so you can use less and get more out of it.

