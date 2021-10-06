Two local fashion experts share their top picks for fall 2021





When fall arrives, temperatures drop a bit even in Florida! The humidity is getting more bearable, and it’s time to change our summer wardrobe for the cooler nights. We spoke with a few local experts about what they’re most excited about for fall. Overlay pieces The ability to layer different pieces and change the look of an outfit makes fall the most versatile season, says Amber Duncan, owner of Jackiein Brandenton. She offers in-house styling services with high quality brands selected for clients’ needs. Duncan says her clients want a timeless wardrobe and achieve it by investing in high-end comfy pieces, like denim and sweaters. 90s jeans We say “as if” to skinny jeans and make room for straight, wide jeans. And let’s be honest: after a year and a half, we’re all for these looser, looser styles. Namely: “As I get older, it’s not about showing off skinny legs or tight clothes, feeling comfortable in my clothes and in myself is more important”, fashion editor and Frugality blogger Alexandra Stedman recently said She UK. Distressed sneakers T. Georgiano’s in downtown Sarasota. “data-image-link =” “data-image-selection =” {“x1”: 635, “y1”: 2137, “x2”: 3024, “y2”: 4032, “width”: 2389, “height” : 1895} “> It’s a fun way to spice up a basic outfit. Cult favorite Golden Goose sneakers which, at over $ 500 a piece, are designed to look perfectly aged, paired with Bermuda pants and a cropped top are the perfect Florida fall outfit, Duncan says. The $ 140 Vintage Havane high-top sneakers of T. Georgiano’s in downtown Sarasota, above, also does the trick. Puffy, quilted and textured handbags The quilted and padded look is going to be a huge trend this fall, Duncan says. A handbag like the Jodie Bottega Veneta bag she wears the top, which is loved by Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Rihannais, a great way to jump into the trend without having to invest in a thick jacket or sweater like our friends from the North might. Comfortable leggings Investing in comfort seems different to everyone. For some, that means gravitating towards high basics or sporting hobbies. T. Georgiano owner Tatyana Sharoubim recommends Beyond Yoga Leggings. Super soft and comfy, they’re perfect for afternoon walks around the neighborhood or lounging around the house, since that’s what we all do these days, anyway. Cardigans Cardigans are the perfect layering piece for Floridians. Whether short or long, they’re perfect for cooler mornings and evenings. Because they can vary in length, they’re also an easy way to add visual interest to your outfit.

