What Amber Valletta’s role as FIT’s sustainability ambassador means for fashion

Amber Valletta has championed sustainability since founding Master & Muse, a responsible fashion production company in partnership with Yoox.com in 2013. Although the brand closed in 2016, the model and actress have been outspoken about the subject at fashion conferences like The Copenhagen Fashion Summit and the H&M Foundation Global Change Award, has served on the board of directors of nonprofits such as Nest, and has developed climate change films by the through his company A Squared Films LLC. She is also the first sustainable development editor at Vogues. But late last month, the Fashion Institute of Technology announced that Valletta, as an academic, is its sustainability ambassador, with an emphasis on biodesign courses.

The acceleration of change and the growing interest in circular and compostable materials have opened up a whole range of opportunities in biodesign. Synthetic fibers such as polyester makeup 60% of all fashion clothes nowadays, with the fast fashion using 50% of virgin plastic in his clothes. Biodesign offers an alternative to these plastics, offering everything from mushroom and pineapple leather to kelp. It also offers a different form of production, with clothing grown to fit the molds rather than being cut to size, resulting in less waste through the waste materials. Biodesign can also be used to move away from the toxic substances including those based on lead and petroleum, which are used in the dyeing and processing of commercial textiles.

But more research and awareness needs to be done to implement the different types of technologies at scale, and universities are offering new ways to involve engineers and designers in creating these projects. FIT has expanded its course offering to include sustainability in fashion merchandising, a minor in ethics and sustainability, sustainable packaging, international corporate responsibility as well as the development of its annual Biodesign Challenge. Valletta hopes to learn more about the sector from innovative students in the space. The opportunity to collaborate and learn from young people who will eventually lead our creative industries inspired me to join FIT. They represent our future.

The education sector is responsible for helping a large number of students who hope to shape the future of fashion. For Valletta, education is the key to any change for the betterment of our planet. We have an obligation to the future of the earth to teach ecology, social justice, human rights and conservation to students from kindergarten through higher education. The way forward is to understand where we have been and then to reimagine through education a better world for all. This multi-faceted approach is essential for developing leaders in the space who consider different areas of fashion and its impact.

Previously, design schools focused only on education in fashion focused on cutting and making models, rather than teaching about the industry’s impact on the environment or on sustainable production. Cassandra Quinn, founder of Studio CQ, an innovative research and development studio combining science, crafts and fashion was among the first graduates of the new MA Biodesign course at Central Saint Martins in the UK. She believes it is essential that students be informed about the impacts of our supply chains. Often, it is only when students reach industry or conduct their own research that they realize the negative impact of clothing production on the environment. If we teach future fashion designers and marketers alternative approaches to production and share insight into innovative and regenerative practices, we will put them in place for the success of the fashion industry and our environment.

Speaking on the Ambassador’s appointment in a statement, FIT President Dr Joyce F. Brown said: Over the years, Amber has been deeply involved in FIT’s sustainability initiatives on and off campus and quickly became a close friend of college. She is also a dedicated and respected activist, which makes her our first official sustainability ambassador a natural and easy decision.

Although many celebrities have adopted brand titles like fashion ‘creative director’, Valletta has brought tangible developments through nonprofits and advocacy in the area of ​​sustainability. Its involvement with FIT and biodesign in particular will provide valuable support to the educational community dedicated to finding solutions to the problem of fashion waste. Cassie believes that celebrity ambassadors can help increase interest in biodesign, as we must continually appeal to the next generation if we are to sustain a fashion industry first on earth.

While brand ambassadors like the actress Maisie Williams for H&M and TV presenter Laura Whitmore for Primark have come under fire for supporting brands involved in violations of supply chain workers, Cassie said university ambassadors can lead by example, drawing attention to less glamorous topics as part of a circular mode and advocating for their implementation on a large scale. “While there are many celebrity ambassadors who are doing great things, I also think we need to proceed with caution,” she said.