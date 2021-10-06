Dress up in the Halloween costumes of the players and guards from DIY Squid Game





This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sales made from the links on this page. Price and availability exact at time of posting. Netflix’s new South Korean survival drama series, Squid game, has taken the world by storm since it premiered on the platform on September 17. The nine-episode series takes viewers on a wild ride over people playing children’s games for money to pay off their debts, but if they don’t win, they lose on a whole new level. The show and dalgona candy caught our eye, and we’re betting a lot of people will want to dress up as game contestants and masked guards this Halloween, so here’s what you’ll need to make your DIY costumes of these characters. Competitors of the game All participants in the game on Squid game are dressed in green tracksuits with white stripes on the sides and white numbers on the front. The green tracksuit tops and bottoms are now available on Amazon in sizes from Small to 4X-Large. They come in a variety of numbers worn by the characters in the series, including Seong Gi-hun (456), Jang Deok-su (001), Cho Sang-woo (218), Ji-yeong (240), and Kang Sae- goodbye (067). Buy it: Amazon Masked Guards Masked guards on Squid game wear similar tracksuits, but theirs are bright red-pink in color and shaped like a triangle, square, or circle instead of a number. They also wear rigid masks of the same shape as the costumes on their foreheads. The same brand that makes competitor outfits also offers guard costumes with symbols depending on who you want to be. Also get a matching mask below so you can complete the look. Buy the mask: Amazon Buy the tracksuit: Amazon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://culturess.com/2021/10/05/diy-squid-game-halloween-costume-contestants-guards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos