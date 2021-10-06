Are men ready to wear short shorts and flaunt athletic legs?

Lately fashionistas are going gaga over how international celebrities like Milo Ventimiglia, Paul Mescal and Harry Styles manage to wear shorts shorter than average length. While there is a group of people who rave about men in short shorts (or micro shorts as some may call it), it has also sparked a debate among the fashion police over how much leg men can reveal, would it suit everyone and what it takes to wear the look in style. Our stars, like Vijay Deverakonda, Saif Ali Khan and his son Ibrahim, were also typed in shorts in public.

FASHION EXPERTS: WHY NOT, IF YOU HAVE SPORTING LEGS TO DISPLAY?



Chennai-based designer Ashwin Thiyagrajan believes there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to fashion. Therefore, he approves of men’s short shorts. I am very supportive of the idea of ​​men’s short shorts. I wear clothes like this. There shouldn’t be any stigma about it. People should wear what makes them look good. In fact, we’ve created a line of short shorts and something called dolphin shorts, which are even shorter. Right now they’re available in the US market, he says, and asks, “Why not wear clothes that hug us a bit more and define our features a bit more?



Actor Amithash, too, looks cool with that as he says, when I go for a run or workout in the gym, I wear something like short shorts. But I’m not sure if there are really short styles for men available in India for casual outings. I’m totally cool wearing shorts in a pub or a restobar.



According to an American fitness magazine, of 100 women surveyed, 11 said they liked men in short shorts and another 20 said they were cool to see men with athletic legs putting them on.

LEGS ARE THE NEW ABS FOR MEN



While many tend to neglect lower body workouts, in recent times an increasing number of men are focusing on lower body workouts. Amithash is one of them. He says he found the joy of doing lower body exercises last year during the lockdown. One day it was raining outside and I was still training because it was my lower body training day. I didn’t want to skip it. If it had ever been for the upper body, I probably would have skipped it. I feel pretty good building my quads. My trainer once made me do up to 200 squats, Amithash shares.

HOW TO GET ATHLETE LEGS



There are two muscle groups in the quadriceps and the upper hamstrings. The quadriceps are the muscle in the front and the hamstrings are the back part of the upper leg. You have to build both. Squats, leg presses, leg extensions, and lunges are good for developing your quads. And to build hamstrings, you need to do exercises like stiff leg deadlifts and hamstring curls. These are the basic routine exercises. To wear the look well while wearing shorts, you need to build both quads and hams. This is when it will look proportionate.



Bharat Raj, IFBB Pro, Mens Physique

WHAT TO PAIR WITH A SHORT SHORTS



If this is super tight cropped shorts, I would wear something like an oversized t-shirt or shirt and tuck it in. Sneakers would go well with that. To accessorize, I would put on a hat. I love hats, especially fedoras. Or, I would complete the look with a bracelet or chain.



Ashwin Thiyagrajan, designer

SHIRTS WITH SHORT SHORTS? OH YES!



I like to experiment with my shoes when wearing shorts. And I really like wearing shirts and shorts. When I say shirts, I mean those shirts that are meant to be worn with shorts. This gives a look that is both casual and elegant. And some accessories with beads would also look great.



Amithash, actor and fashion influencer