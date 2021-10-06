THE MIDDLE BASEBALL, SOFTBALL AND MENS BASKETBALL PARTICIPATE IN THE COLLEGE DIVING DAY





Syracuse, NY The Le Moyne College baseball, softball and men’s basketball teams competed in Bro. Bucki Memorial Dolphins in Volunteer Efforts (DIVE) Day on Saturday. The three teams combined for 213 hours of community service. The baseball team went to Sunnycrest Park and helped clear a drainage ditch. The softball team went to the rescue mission, where they assembled shelves, hung clothes on racks, unloaded boxes from a truck and took them up two flights of stairs, unpacked and put away supplies. The men’s basketball team visited a community garden on the southwest side of Syracuse, where they helped clean flower beds, pull weeds and clean up the community garden as they was getting ready for the winter months. “I am so proud of the strong commitment of our student-athletes to make an impact beyond the sport they participate in here at Le Moyne,” said the athletic director. Bob beretta . “Our student-athletes are an integral part of the college community and are active members of the student body. They volunteer their time to enrich the community and the lives of those they touch. This service models and sustains a life of honorable citizenship. “One of the most rewarding things about the past weekend is that so many of our student-athletes have made a difference in the community and appreciated the time they spent serving others. It is an inspiration to all of us here at Le Moyne. What a great time being a dolphin! “ “We were very excited to give back to the community surrounding Collège Le Moyne,” said the baseball head coach. Scott Cassidy ’98 . “After a long day of baseball ending a DH late Friday night, the guys got up early in the morning to give back. Being a student-athlete at Le Moyne is more than just their performance on the pitch. It is being a person of high character who can make a difference in the world. I’m extremely proud of these guys on and off the pitch! “ “DIVE Day was a wonderful opportunity for our team to serve the rescue mission while encouraging teamwork and problem-solving skills within our team,” said the softball head coach. Tracey Romain . “The DIVE day experience served Le Moyne softball as much as it served the rescue mission by allowing our team to work together towards a common goal in an arena previously unknown to them.” “Helping out with the community garden has been a great experience for our team,” said the men’s basketball head coach. Nate Champion ’14 . “I think it gave our players a great sense of gratitude knowing that we could make a difference in our community. I also liked the way our team was prepared to get their hands dirty and really enjoy the game. experience. The late Father Bucki started Le Moyne DIVE The day is a day of service and it is a tradition that we will continue to be a part of in the future! “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lemoynedolphins.com/news/2021/10/5/DIVEDay.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos