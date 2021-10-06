At Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia turns a mirror on the fashion industry





Main picturePhotograph by German Larkin Did you laugh? That’s not what most fashion designers ask the public after a show, at least not with the implication that it’s a positive thing. But Demna Gvasalia rarely approaches fashion in a linear or conventional way. So, after a solemn and severe haute couture debut, Gvasalia returned to Parisian spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear with a show that was not really a fashion show, a show that upset and upset expectations. and conventions, while slyly turning a mirror on the industry itself. 50 Balenciaga Spring / Summer 2022 Red Carpet Numerous articles have been written on the notion of the red carpet premieres, award ceremonies and of course the Metropolitan Museums Costume Institute gala as the new podium. The general public cares a lot more about what celebrities actually wear than what fashion designers think ordinary people should put on their backs, it’s undeniably true. Gvasalia therefore harnessed this power as a vehicle for his clothes, creating a first animated scene at the Thatre du Chtelet with a large crowd and blocked traffic where, secretly, his Balenciaga collection made its debut. Photograph by German Larkin Photograph by German Larkin He made his debut alongside the red carpet rides of unsuspecting celebrities, influencers and fashion figures, all screened inside a theatrical litter for the waiting audience. As a psychological study of the fashion industry’s reaction to scrutiny, it was fascinating. It reminded me of the Lee Alexander McQueens Voss show in the fall of 2000 where audiences were forced to wait, watching their own reflections in a mirrored box (later, of course, the one-way mirror flipped towards the inside). Many noted from the intensity of this experience, how people curled up in the face of confrontation with their own image. The difference, 21 years later, was the number of fashion journalists who took on the role of public figures, posing and preening happily in front of the cameras. Balenciaga clothing has often been created to pose and slick: expansive, elaborate and stunning ball gowns, sleek, bodycon evening gowns, rapper Cardi B modeling a molded coat sporting paparazzi-style gossip magazine covers. Other celebrity models included actors Isabelle Huppert and Elliot Page and celebrity models Amber Valetta and Naomi Campbell. Who are now personalities bigger than fashion. Later, they all walked into the theater and took their seats, as if they were part of the audience. The models who elicited the longest and loudest cheers, however, were the members of the Balenciaga team pressed by their colleagues, who stomped and barked on the screen as if they were the biggest stars. of all. There was something heartwarming and real about it. You assumed the screening was about clothing, industry, fame. But then the curtain rose on a socially created episode of The Simpsons, themed on a Balenciaga show (of course). It was meta fashion turned into pop culture in the truest sense of the word. But, despite all the pontificate, it made everyone laugh, as Gvasalia wanted. And, too, it left you with a kind of warm feeling: because it was, as with so many shows this season, the joy of bringing people together under one roof, celebrating creativity and ingenuity. and with those stomping and shouting Balenciaga atelier workers and design team members have the power and energy of the community, which really is the best kind of fashion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.anothermag.com/fashion-beauty/13623/at-balenciaga-demna-gvasalia-turns-a-mirror-on-the-fashion-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos