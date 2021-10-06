Fashion
The next fashion trend is clothes that don’t exist
The online metaverse is coming and if we’re going to be spending more time in virtual worlds, there’s a crucial question: what are you going to wear?
“When I first started talking about it, my friends were like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Said Daniella Loftus, 27.
“But my 14 year old cousins got it right away.”
For many, the idea of buying clothes that don’t exist is a conceptual leap too far.
But emerging digital fashion stores are tapping into a growing market – not real clothes, but digitally generated outfits that simply store photoshop on a customer’s photos or videos for posting on Instagram and elsewhere.
Soon, they’ll likely become a way to dress up your avatar when interacting in online games and hangouts, potentially all while lying in sweatpants in your own home.
British influencer Loftus sees so much potential that last month she gave up her job at a fashion consulting firm to devote herself full-time to her website, This Outfit Does Not Exist.
Her Instagram shows the potential of virtual clothing that doesn’t need to obey the laws of physics – from a glistening silver liquid pants suit with tentacles, to a flickering pink creation with lasers firing from her bustier.
“The digital is overtaking the physical. The kids are asking, ‘What skin did you have in that game yesterday?’” Said Loftus.
– Eye-catching –
Isabelle Boemeke, Brazilian model and influencer, is already a passionate buyer of digital outfits.
Online, she’s known as Isodope and fuses high fashion with a serious commitment to clean energy and environmental activism.
Her otherworldly style matches her message perfectly.
“I wanted to do something very eye-catching and daring. If my videos showed me wearing a t-shirt and jeans, they wouldn’t have the same appeal,” Boemeke told AFP.
“Models today have the freedom to share more about their personal lives and their personalities. I’m a big nerd and I like to express myself in different ways through fashion or makeup.”
It’s demand, so supply is coming quickly.
The outfits on digital fashion store DressX range from hats for $ 25 to weird jellyfish-like dresses for hundreds of dollars.
“Every brand in the future will be on board digital fashion,” said DressX co-founder Daria Shapovalova.
Her own research indicates that 15% of customers do this for Instagram posts, and nearly a quarter found it satisfied their need for a new item of clothing.
“You don’t necessarily need a physique to feel the thrill of wearing an extraordinary piece of clothing,” said Michaela Larosse, of The Manufacturer, who sold the very first digital-only dress in May 2019 for $ 9,500.
“We will all have a digital self, we will have an avatar, and you can communicate something about yourself, who you are, what interests you, through iteration of your avatar.”
– Reduce waste –
Environmental concerns are also at the heart of their appeal.
The mainstream fashion industry is one of the biggest pollutants and waste generators on the planet – a point raised by Extinction Rebellion protesters who stormed the Louis Vuitton catwalk in Paris on Tuesday.
“I know a lot of women who buy an outfit, wear it once for a single photo and never again,” Boemeke said.
“They could reduce consumption and waste by using digital fashion for some of these messages.”
The pandemic has been an obvious accelerator for these companies.
“People were stuck at home doing nothing. They had nowhere to wear these nice clothes,” Loftus said.
It’s clear that digital fashion isn’t for everyone just yet – and maybe never will be.
“I’m not sure if a lot of people who do this stuff online really want to meet people in person. I think a lot of their needs and wants can be met online,” Loftus said.
It can also prove to be a great leveler – a way for antisocial people to (almost literally) shed their skin and adopt another.
“You might be an accountant with a wife, kids, and you’re happy to be pretty mundane in real life, but the way you want to express yourself in these virtual worlds is totally different,” she said. .
jz / uh / jm
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/next-fashion-trend-clothes-dont-102535368.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]