Wearing: schools should refresh themselves with dressing days

Because the situation is out of control.

I’m talking about school instructions for dressing your child according to a theme. Like everyone wears a particular color, or school spirit badges, or Hawaiian shirts.

Those days were cute and only a little boring a decade and a half ago when my oldest started her journey through the public school system. But at the time, they happened with much less frequency.

This year my youngest started kindergarten, and it escalated to the point of becoming problematic.

School started in August.

We are now in October.

From the calendars sent home by the school amid the blizzard of forest-destroying paperwork they pelt us with rugs (a topic for another column, perhaps), we may have had five. school days that were not accompanied by an edict for personalization dress.

This week is the western outfit. The first day of the week is just jeans, but our tykes are supposed to be outfitted by Friday with jeans, western shirt, boots, bandana and hat.

It is optional.

It’s not like my son would get a grade if he didn’t walk around school looking like a cute Wyatt Earp. But I also don’t want him looking in class at all the other kids in disguise, wondering why his father couldn’t put in the effort.

So this week we’re going to find some boots, a hat, and a bandana, and that will only be a slight aggravation. It wouldn’t even be that if these were the only dress-up days of the school year so far. Even if this were true, my thoughts would still be with those families who are not fortunate enough to have our level of disposable income.

Can you imagine how difficult this aggressive wardrobe regimen must be for parents struggling to make ends meet?

How difficult must it be for families fighting an uphill battle to keep their children in well-fitting and reasonably undamaged clothes?

Consider fighting to ensure that your children have good clothes in good condition that will keep them warm and confident during the school year, only to learn that it was not good enough because the clothes do not fit the schedule. mysterious school costumes.

Why should these parents, who are fighting the good fight to take care of their children, feel humiliated because their family’s meager wardrobe doesn’t include something orange for Orange Day, let alone a complete western outfit?

We have to cool him down with this stuff.

I imagine those who disagree with me will say these days are fun and engaging, and I certainly agree that they can be, except what is fun in a day. dress up when almost every day is a dress up day?

